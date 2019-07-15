{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

A-5 SENIORS TOURNAMENT

At Sherman Field

Friday's games

Game 1--Pinnacle Bank vs. Carpetland, 1 p.m.

Game 2--JC Brager vs. Judd's Brothers, 4 p.m.

Game 3--Sampson Construction vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 4--Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 1 p.m. 

Game 5--Union Bank vs. Game 1 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 6--Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday's games

Game 7--Game 5 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 8--Game 6 loser vs. Game 1 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday's games

Game 10--Teams TBA, 4 p.m.

Game 11--Teams TBA, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Championship, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)

A-5 JUNIORS TOURNAMENT

At Den Hartog Field

Thursday's games

Game 1--Carpetland vs. JC Brager, 10 a.m.

Game 2--Stonebrook vs. On to College, 1 p.m.

Game 3--Sandhills Global vs. Ayars & Ayards, 4 p.m.

Game 4--Surface Sealers vs. Vermeer Highplains, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 5--Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 6--Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 7--Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8--Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday's games

Game 9--Game 7 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 10--Game 8 loser vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday's games

Game 12--Teams TBA, 4 p.m.

Game 13--Teams TBA, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Championship, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)

