4 wins in 36 hours: Lincoln Southwest finds groove, knocks off Kearney to win HAC title

The last two days have been nothing short of a marathon for the Lincoln Southwest baseball team.

In a stretch that began at noon Tuesday and ended just before midnight Wednesday, the Silver Hawks won four games in 36 hours.

Lincoln Southwest's finale was the sweetest of all — a 6-3 victory over Kearney to secure the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament title at Den Hartog Field.

Sorry, Silver Hawks, you still have school — even your first-period classes, which will begin at around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Lincoln Southwest’s (11-7) journey to the conference championship started with double-digit wins over Lincoln High and Class A No. 6 Fremont on Tuesday and found a groove with a pair of hard-fought wins over No. 2 Lincoln East and Kearney (10-6) on Wednesday.

After going nine innings to beat the Spartans in the afternoon, even a three-hour break from the ballpark did nothing to slow the Silver Hawks’ momentum.

“The last couple days have been full of progress for us; we progressed throughout the entire tournament and we just carried the energy from the first game into this one,” shortstop Taiyo Takahashi said.

Just like their big upset win over East earlier in the day required Southwest to rally from a seven-run deficit, adversity hit in the championship game as well. A quick 3-0 lead built from several Kearney errors early in the contest vanished in the bottom of the fourth when Nolan Smith hit a two-run double and the Bearcats soon evened the score at 3-3.

Kearney nearly managed to grab the lead in the fifth inning as well when it loaded the bases with two outs, but relief pitcher Thomas Fraley ensured that wouldn’t happen with a game-saving strikeout. Having exhausted many of their pitching options in earlier games, starter Jack Shaffer struck out seven batters in four innings of work and Fraley added six punch-outs of his own to pick up the win.

“Jack being a senior has been around us forever, and for Thomas to step up in a big moment and do what he needed to get the team a win was just awesome,” Southwest coach Mitch Vernon said.

The pivotal moment for Southwest came right after Fraley’s big out in the top of the sixth inning. The Silver Hawks regained the lead with a sacrifice fly before Takahashi and Cam Newell delivered RBI singles for the 6-3 lead.

At the end of a very long day, a tournament plaque and the chance to douse their coach with the contents of a water cooler made it all worth it for Lincoln Southwest.

It’s safe to say they won’t be forgetting these whirlwind two days anytime soon.

“A lot of the times you find new experiences in games, but it’s a culmination of the same stuff we’ve been working on in practice,” Vernon said. “To see all that hard work pay off is just fun to see.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

