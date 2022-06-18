2022 boys coach of the year: Other notable coaching performances in 2021-22

Millard North’s Tim Cannon is the 2022 Journal Star boys coach of the year. Here’s a look at some other notable coaching performances from the past school year:

Steve Frey, Millard West (baseball): Millard West has made the state tournament in all seven years Frey has been at the helm, and the Wildcats have also made the last three Class A championship games. Millard West won this year’s Class A state title over Millard South, marking back-to-back titles for the Wildcats.

Kurt Frenzen, Columbus Lakeview (football): In his 21st year coaching the Columbus Lakeview football team, Frenzen led the Vikings to their first state championship in school history. Columbus Lakeview beat four top-10 teams in its playoff journey as the No. 11 seed, ending its run with a victory over defending champion Pierce.

Sean McMahon, Fremont (cross country): The Fremont Tigers captured back-to-back Class A cross country state titles in the fall, marking the eighth state title under McMahon’s leadership. Fremont has either finished as state champion or runner-up in 15 of McMahon’s 24 seasons, and he also served as an assistant coach on the Tigers’ state championship track team in the spring.

Tyler Ortlieb, Gretna (soccer): The Dragons have made the state tournament three seasons in a row under Ortlieb, who led Gretna to its first Class A state soccer title in May. Gretna’s 8-0 win over Creighton Prep equaled the biggest winning margin in state title game history.

Jacob Mohs, Ashland-Greenwood (basketball): Ashland-Greenwood had only made two state tournaments prior to Mohs' arrival in 2012, and he led the school to its first basketball state title this year. The Bluejays posted a record of 27-1, with their only loss coming to eventual Class B champion Omaha Roncalli by two points early in the year.

Nate Olson, Millard South (wrestling): Millard South secured its fourth-consecutive Class A team state title this winter with another dominant performance. The Patriots led the field with 217 points, far ahead of second-place Lincoln East with 145 points as four Millard South wrestlers won individual state championships.

Ross Mueller, Lincoln Southwest (swimming): The head coach for both the boys and girls swim and dive teams at Southwest, Mueller led the Silver Hawks to an unforgettable 2022 season. Both the girls and boys teams captured Class A state titles, marking back-to-back state titles for Southwest's boys swim and dive team after also winning a championship in 2021.

