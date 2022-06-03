 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 All-City spring sports: Baseball

Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Southeast, 4.12

Lincoln Southeast's Max Buettenback pitches against Lincoln North Star during a HAC tournament game April 12 at Densmore Park.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file phto

A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season:

Pos., name, school, yr.

P, Jalen Worthley, East, sr.

P, Cam Teinert, North Star, sr.

P, Carter Mick, East, so.

P, Blake Waring, Southwest, sr.

C, Owen Baxter, Southeast, so.

INF, Will Jesske, Southeast, jr.

INF, Keegan Brink, East, sr.

INF, Cooper Erikson, East, sr.

INF, AJ Evasco, East, so.

OF, Max Buettenback, Southeast, jr.

OF, Connor Wilken, Northeast, sr.

OF, Tyrus Petsche, Pius X, jr.

UTIL, Will Barrett, Southeast, sr.

UTIL, Cooper Wesslund, North Star, sr.

UTIL, Ryan Clementi, East, sr.

UTIL, Cam Newell, Southwest, sr.

Honorary captain: Buettenback, Southeast.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

