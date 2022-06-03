2022 All-City spring sports: Baseball

A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season:
Pos., name, school, yr.
P, Jalen Worthley, East, sr.
P, Cam Teinert, North Star, sr.
P, Carter Mick, East, so.
P, Blake Waring, Southwest, sr.
C, Owen Baxter, Southeast, so.
INF, Will Jesske, Southeast, jr.
INF, Keegan Brink, East, sr.
INF, Cooper Erikson, East, sr.
INF, AJ Evasco, East, so.
OF, Max Buettenback, Southeast, jr.
OF, Connor Wilken, Northeast, sr.
OF, Tyrus Petsche, Pius X, jr.
UTIL, Will Barrett, Southeast, sr.
UTIL, Cooper Wesslund, North Star, sr.
UTIL, Ryan Clementi, East, sr.
UTIL, Cam Newell, Southwest, sr.
Honorary captain: Buettenback, Southeast.
