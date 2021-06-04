2021 All-City spring sports: Baseball

Lincoln East's Keegan Brink (left), the Journal Star's area prep baseball player of the year, tags out Millard West's Maddux Fleck in the third inning of a Class A state tournament game May 19 at Haymarket Park.
A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season:
P, Jalen Worthley, East, jr.
P, Cody Bruss, Northeast, jr.
P, Dylan Cox, Southwest, sr.
C, Tyler Bishop, North Star, sr.
INF, Max Petersen, Southwest, sr.
INF, Keegan Brink, East, jr.
INF, Cooper Erikson, East, jr.
INF, Jase Woita, Pius X, sr.
OF, Max Buettenback, Southeast, so.
OF, Connor Wilken, Southeast, jr.
OF, Ethan Morrow, Southwest, sr.
UTIL, Will Jesske, Southeast, so.
UTIL, Joon Dunsmore, Southwest, sr.
UTIL, Charlie Mosser, East, sr.
UTIL, Brayan Van Meter, East, sr.
Honorary captain: Keegan Brink, East.
Photos: Millard West comes from behind to beat Lincoln East in Class A baseball
Millard West's Avery Moore (18) catches a fly ball for an out in the second inning of a Class A state baseball game Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln East's Cooper Erickson (17) celebrates a hit in the second inning of a Class A state baseball game Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln East teammates greet Cooper Erickson (17) after scoring in the second inning of a Class A state baseball game Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
Millard West's Cade Owens (29) reacts to missing a catch as teammate Avery Moore (18) provides backup in the second inning of a Class A state baseball game Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
Millard West's Kyan Lodice (13) steals third base in the third inning of a Class A state baseball game Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
Millard West's Mason Koch (10) and Drew Deremer (28) celebrate a 5-3 against Lincoln East in a Class A state baseball game Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln East's Noah Walters (21) fields a ground ball for an out in the fifth inning of a Class A state baseball game Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
Millard West's Rice Whitaker (15) slides safe into second base ahead of the throw to Lincoln East's Keegan Brink (8) during a Class A state baseball game Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
Millard West's Rice Whitaker (15) steals third base on a overthrow to second base during a Class A state baseball game Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
illard West's Mason Koch (10) pitches in the seventh inning of a Class A state baseball game Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln East's Brayan Van Meter fields a ground ball for an out in the sixth inning of a Class A state baseball game Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
Millard West's Maddux Fleck (2) fields a ground ball for an out in the fifth inning of a Class A state baseball game Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln East's Jaelyn Welch slides safe into second under the tag of Millard West's Drew Borner in the third inning of a Class A state baseball game Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln East's Jaelyn Welch (1) rounds first in the third inning of a Class A state baseball game Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
Millard West's Cade Owens (29) is greeted at home by teammate Avery Moore (18) after tying the score at 3-3 in the fourth inning of a Class A state baseball game against Lincoln East on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
Millard West's Ben VanRooyan (1) heads to third base on his way to scoring in the fourth inning of a Class A state baseball game Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
