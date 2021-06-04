 Skip to main content
2021 All-City spring sports: Baseball
2021 All-City spring sports: Baseball

Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 5.19

Lincoln East's Keegan Brink (left), the Journal Star's area prep baseball player of the year, tags out Millard West's Maddux Fleck in the third inning of a Class A state tournament game May 19 at Haymarket Park. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star fill photo

A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season:

Pos., name, school, yr.

P, Sam Wragge, East, sr.

P, Jalen Worthley, East, jr.

P, Cody Bruss, Northeast, jr.

P, Dylan Cox, Southwest, sr.

C, Tyler Bishop, North Star, sr.

INF, Max Petersen, Southwest, sr.

INF, Keegan Brink, East, jr.

INF, Cooper Erikson, East, jr.

INF, Jase Woita, Pius X, sr.

OF, Max Buettenback, Southeast, so.

OF, Connor Wilken, Southeast, jr.

OF, Ethan Morrow, Southwest, sr.

UTIL, Will Jesske, Southeast, so.

UTIL, Joon Dunsmore, Southwest, sr.

UTIL, Charlie Mosser, East, sr.

UTIL, Brayan Van Meter, East, sr.

Honorary captain: Keegan Brink, East.

