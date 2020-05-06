14-year-old baseball standout from Lincoln with a big swing and big goals, commits to Florida State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kale Fountain is like any other 14-year-old kid. He plays video games and rides his bike.

But when it comes to baseball, Fountain stands out above most his age.

You'll spot that right way when you meet him. He stands at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds. Then there is the sound when Fountain's bat connects with the ball, or the popping sound of the mitt when he pitches. They're different.

Big-time college baseball teams started taking notice. On Monday, the Lincoln native received a scholarship offer from Florida State, a powerhouse program that has appeared in the College World Series 23 times.

Fountain didn't need much time to think about it. Four months before starting the ninth grade at Norris, he committed to the Seminoles on the same day after take a three-hour virtual tour of the school and baseball program.

"We talked about it a little bit if it were to happen, so we were ready," said Fountain, who projects as a two-way player. "It's just remembering everything that I've done to this point, and it just motivated me more to get ready to work even harder so I can get ready for the next level."