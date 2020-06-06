WATCH NOW: And the 2020 Journal Star Area Prep Sports winners are ...

Join host Geoff Exstrom for a virtual edition of the seventh annual Lincoln Journal Star Area Prep Sports awards, which honors the top athletes from the Journal Star's coverage area.
The Journal Star staff would like to take a moment to congratulate each nominee. You have been selected as a top athlete in your category, and that in and of itself is quite an honor. (Note to winners and nominees: Award plaques and nomination certificates will be sent to your school in coming days.)
Check out the full show below or scroll for clips from specific categories. A guide to the nominees can be found here.
