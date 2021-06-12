 Skip to main content
Previous Journal Star Boys Coach of the Year winners
agate

Previous Journal Star Boys Coach of the Year winners

Aquinas vs. Norfolk Catholic, Class C-1 playoffs, 10/28

Aquinas coach Ron Mimick talks with his players during a timeout against Norfolk Catholic in 2016 in David City.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Dating back to 1952, check out a list of Journal Star boys coaches of the year.

2021: Mark Wortman, Elkhorn

2020: Matt Turman, Omaha Skutt

2019: Bruce Chubick Sr., Omaha South, and Paul Limongi, Omaha Burke

2018: Josh Luedtke, Creighton Prep

2017: Tony Siske, Norfolk

2016: Ron Mimick, Aquinas

2015: Larry Martin, Omaha North

2014: Troy Charf, Lincoln Pius X, and Bob Greco, Omaha Westside

2013: Jeff Bellar, Norfolk Catholic, and Kevin Scheef, Wahoo

2012: Ryan Gottula, Lincoln Southeast

2011: Fred Petito, Millard North

2010: Jeff Hoham, Lincoln East

2009: Mark Brahmer, Pierce

2008: Eric Behrens, Omaha Central

2007: Jon Burt and Brad Hildebrandt, Omaha Skutt

2006: Mike Spiers, Howells

2005: Doug Woodard, Bellevue West

2004: Marty McCurdy, Lincoln East

2003: Russ Uhing, Lincoln High

2002: Dave Oman, Grand Island

2001: Ed McPherren, Lincoln East

2000: Ray Forycki, Lincoln Pius X

1999: Roger Mathiesen, Kearney

1998: Jim Weeks, Beatrice, and Mark Watton, Wahoo

1997: Gene Suhr, Papillion-La Vista

1996: Tim Aylward, Lincoln Pius X

1995: Rick Collura, Lincoln Northeast

1994: Jim Puetz, Columbus Scotus

1993: Kevin Albers, Papillion-La Vista

1992: Chuck Mizerski, Lincoln Southeast, and Tom Seib, Lincoln Pius X

1991: Mick Anderson, Wahoo

1990: Doug Goltz, Falls City Sacred Heart

1989: Larry Ribble, Millard South

1988: Dan McLaughlin, Broken Bow

1987: Rick Hesse, Clearwater

1986: Tom Jaworski, Creighton Prep

1985: Bill Olson, Omaha Northwest

1984: George O’Boyle, Lincoln Pius X

1983: Jim Morrison, Howells

1982: Charlie Sherertz, Columbus

1981: John Lawler, Waverly

1980: Tom Hall, Omaha Westside

1979: Jerry Schmutte, Norris

1978: Frank Solich, Lincoln Southeast

1977: Ken Cook and Larry Coorts, Adams

1976: Brother Mike Wilmot, Creighton Prep

1975: Lee Zentic, Lincoln East

1974: Vince Aldrich, Lincoln Pius X

1973: Ed Johnson, Lincoln Northeast

1972: Jack Johnson, Columbus

1971: Paul Forch, Lincoln East

1970: Ken Parish, Cozad

1969: Walt Harris, Crete

1968: Rollie Carter, Aurora

1967: Ed Johnson, Lincoln Northeast

1966: Bill Ramsay, Cozad

1965: Dean Soulliere, Columbus St. Bonaventure

1964: Art Bauer, Lincoln Northeast

1963: John Reta, Lincoln Southeast

1962: Ron Joekel, DeWitt

1961: Eugene Pillen, David City St. Mary

1960: Ron Wagner, Syracuse

1959: Lyle Weyand, Lincoln High

1958: Don McKillip, McCook

1957: Willis Jones, Beatrice

1956: Junior Ferebee, Western

1955: Jack McIntyre, Falls City

1954: Jerry Lee, Grand Island

1953: Ollie Mayfield, Alvo

1952: Bill Pfeiff, Lincoln High

