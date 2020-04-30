Previous Girls Coach of the Year winners

2020: Todd Petersen, Papillion-La Vista
2019: Mark Watt, Lincoln Southwest
2018: Steve Clark, Omaha Westside
2017: Renee Saunders, Omaha Skutt
2016: Dennis Prichard, Lincoln East
2015: Christina Boesiger, Norris; Bill Rice, Lincoln Pius X
2014: Aaron Losing, Crofton
2013: Diane Rouzee, Northwest
2012: Gwen Egbert, Papillion-La Vista South; Jake Moore, Lincoln Pius X
2011: Tom Tvrdy, Seward
2010: Rochelle Rohlfs, Omaha Marian
2009: Matt Fritsche, Bellevue West; JJ Toczek, Papillion-La Vista
2008: Kelly Flynn, South Sioux City
2007: John Petersen, Columbus Scotus
2006: Scott Jensen, Bellevue East
2005: Rich Olson, Lincoln Northeast; Sue Ziegler, Lincoln Lutheran
2004: Todd Mitmesser, Lincoln East
2003: Carol Moravec, Lincoln Southeast
2002: Gwen Egbert and Mike Govig, Papillion-La Vista
2001: Steve Morgan, Ogallala
2000: Jim Miller, Omaha Marian
1999: Allen Cerny, Ogallala
1998: Jake Moore, Lincoln Pius X
1997: Russ Ninemire, Sandy Creek
1996: Kelly Flynn, South Sioux City
1995: John Larsen, Lincoln Southeast; Bob Tomlin, Cambridge
1994: John Petersen, Columbus Scotus
1993: Joanne Kappas, Bellevue West
1992: Don Kelley, Lincoln Pius X
1991: Dan Sorge, Shickley
1990: Alan VanCura, Hastings St. Cecilia
1989: Sharon Zavala, Grand Island CC; Vince Zavala, Northwest
1988: Phyllis Rice, Centennial
1987: Bob Schnitzler, Battle Creek
1986: John Larsen, Lincoln Southeast
1985: Sandi Genrich, Lincoln Northeast
1984: Dave Wegner, Shickley
1983: Myron Oehlerking, Lincoln East
1982: Bill Willburn, Sidney
1981: Linda Carlson, North Platte
1980: Bill Paar, Ashland
1979: Ed Bills, Grand Island
1978: John Binning, Scottsbluff
1977: Tom Sheppard, York
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!