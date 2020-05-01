Previous boys Coach of the Year winners
View Comments
agate

Previous boys Coach of the Year winners

{{featured_button_text}}
Class A: Creighton Prep vs. Millard West, 3.12.2015

Creighton Prep head coach Josh Luedtke, shown here during the 2015 boys state basketball tournament, was the 2018 boys coach of the year.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

2020: Matt Turman, Omaha Skutt

2019: Bruce Chubick Sr., Omaha South and Paul Limongi, Omaha Burke

2018: Josh Luedtke, Creighton Prep

2017: Tony Siske, Norfolk

2016: Ron Mimick, Aquinas

2015: Larry Martin, Omaha North

2014: Troy Charf, Lincoln Pius X, and Bob Greco, Omaha Westside

2013: Jeff Bellar, Norfolk Catholic, and Kevin Scheef, Wahoo

2012: Ryan Gottula, Lincoln Southeast

2011: Fred Petito, Millard North

2010: Jeff Hoham, Lincoln East

2009: Mark Brahmer, Pierce

2008: Eric Behrens, Omaha Central

2007: Jon Burt and Brad Hildebrandt, Omaha Skutt

2006: Mike Spiers, Howells

2005: Doug Woodard, Bellevue West

2004: Marty McCurdy, Lincoln East

2003: Russ Uhing, Lincoln High

2002: Dave Oman, Grand Island

2001: Ed McPherren, Lincoln East

2000: Ray Forycki, Lincoln Pius X

1999: Roger Mathiesen, Kearney

1998: Jim Weeks, Beatrice, and Mark Watton, Wahoo

1997: Gene Suhr, Papillion-La Vista

1996: Tim Aylward, Lincoln Pius X

1995: Rick Collura, Lincoln Northeast

1994: Jim Puetz, Columbus Scotus

1993: Kevin Albers, Papillion-La Vista

1992: Chuck Mizerski, Lincoln Southeast, and Tom Seib, Lincoln Pius X

1991: Mick Anderson, Wahoo

1990: Doug Goltz, Falls City Sacred Heart

1989: Larry Ribble, Millard South

1988: Dan McLaughlin, Broken Bow

1987: Rick Hesse, Clearwater

1986: Tom Jaworski, Creighton Prep

1985: Bill Olson, Omaha Northwest

1984: George O’Boyle, Lincoln Pius X

1983: Jim Morrison, Howells

1982: Charlie Sherertz, Columbus

1981: John Lawler, Waverly

1980: Tom Hall, Omaha Westside

1979: Jerry Schmutte, Norris

1978: Frank Solich, Lincoln Southeast

1977: Ken Cook and Larry Coorts, Adams

1976: Bro. Mike Wilmot, Creighton Prep

1975: Lee Zentic, Lincoln East

1974: Vince Aldrich, Lincoln Pius X

1973: Ed Johnson, Lincoln Northeast

1972: Jack Johnson, Columbus

1971: Paul Forch, Lincoln East

1970: Ken Parish, Cozad

1969: Walt Harris, Crete

1968: Rollie Carter, Aurora

1967: Ed Johnson, Lincoln Northeast

1966: Bill Ramsay, Cozad

1965: Dean Soulliere, Columbus St. Bonaventure

1964: Art Bauer, Lincoln Northeast

1963: John Reta, Lincoln Southeast

1962: Ron Joekel, DeWitt

1961: Eugene Pillen, David City St. Mary

1960: Ron Wagner, Syracuse

1959: Lyle Weyand, Lincoln High

1958: Don McKillip, McCook

1957: Willis Jones, Beatrice

1956: Junior Ferebee, Western

1955: Jack McIntyre, Falls City

1954: Jerry Lee, Grand Island

1953: Ollie Mayfield, Alvo

1952: Bill Pfeiff, Lincoln High

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News