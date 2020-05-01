Previous boys Coach of the Year winners

2020: Matt Turman, Omaha Skutt
2019: Bruce Chubick Sr., Omaha South and Paul Limongi, Omaha Burke
2018: Josh Luedtke, Creighton Prep
2017: Tony Siske, Norfolk
2016: Ron Mimick, Aquinas
2015: Larry Martin, Omaha North
2014: Troy Charf, Lincoln Pius X, and Bob Greco, Omaha Westside
2013: Jeff Bellar, Norfolk Catholic, and Kevin Scheef, Wahoo
2012: Ryan Gottula, Lincoln Southeast
2011: Fred Petito, Millard North
2010: Jeff Hoham, Lincoln East
2009: Mark Brahmer, Pierce
2008: Eric Behrens, Omaha Central
2007: Jon Burt and Brad Hildebrandt, Omaha Skutt
2006: Mike Spiers, Howells
2005: Doug Woodard, Bellevue West
2004: Marty McCurdy, Lincoln East
2003: Russ Uhing, Lincoln High
2002: Dave Oman, Grand Island
2001: Ed McPherren, Lincoln East
2000: Ray Forycki, Lincoln Pius X
1999: Roger Mathiesen, Kearney
1998: Jim Weeks, Beatrice, and Mark Watton, Wahoo
1997: Gene Suhr, Papillion-La Vista
1996: Tim Aylward, Lincoln Pius X
1995: Rick Collura, Lincoln Northeast
1994: Jim Puetz, Columbus Scotus
1993: Kevin Albers, Papillion-La Vista
1992: Chuck Mizerski, Lincoln Southeast, and Tom Seib, Lincoln Pius X
1991: Mick Anderson, Wahoo
1990: Doug Goltz, Falls City Sacred Heart
1989: Larry Ribble, Millard South
1988: Dan McLaughlin, Broken Bow
1987: Rick Hesse, Clearwater
1986: Tom Jaworski, Creighton Prep
1985: Bill Olson, Omaha Northwest
1984: George O’Boyle, Lincoln Pius X
1983: Jim Morrison, Howells
1982: Charlie Sherertz, Columbus
1981: John Lawler, Waverly
1980: Tom Hall, Omaha Westside
1979: Jerry Schmutte, Norris
1978: Frank Solich, Lincoln Southeast
1977: Ken Cook and Larry Coorts, Adams
1976: Bro. Mike Wilmot, Creighton Prep
1975: Lee Zentic, Lincoln East
1974: Vince Aldrich, Lincoln Pius X
1973: Ed Johnson, Lincoln Northeast
1972: Jack Johnson, Columbus
1971: Paul Forch, Lincoln East
1970: Ken Parish, Cozad
1969: Walt Harris, Crete
1968: Rollie Carter, Aurora
1967: Ed Johnson, Lincoln Northeast
1966: Bill Ramsay, Cozad
1965: Dean Soulliere, Columbus St. Bonaventure
1964: Art Bauer, Lincoln Northeast
1963: John Reta, Lincoln Southeast
1962: Ron Joekel, DeWitt
1961: Eugene Pillen, David City St. Mary
1960: Ron Wagner, Syracuse
1959: Lyle Weyand, Lincoln High
1958: Don McKillip, McCook
1957: Willis Jones, Beatrice
1956: Junior Ferebee, Western
1955: Jack McIntyre, Falls City
1954: Jerry Lee, Grand Island
1953: Ollie Mayfield, Alvo
1952: Bill Pfeiff, Lincoln High
