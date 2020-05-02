Past Journal Star boys athlete of the year winners
Past Journal Star boys athlete of the year winners

Past Journal Star boys athlete of the year winners

2020: Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt

2019: Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke

2018: Kanon Koster, Kearney

2017: Cameron Jurgens, Beatrice; Noah Vedral, Bishop Neumann

2016: Ben Stille, Ashland-Greenwood

2015: Matt Clark, Syracuse

2014: Harrison Phillips, Millard West; Luke Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Jakson Reetz, Norris

2013: Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge

2012: Mike Shoff, Cambridge

2011: Derrius Vick & David Sutton, Lincoln Southeast

2010: Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central

2009: Ron Coleman, Omaha North

2008: John Levorson, Crete

2007: Niles Paul, Omaha North; Matt Donahue, Fremont

2006: Ian Dike, Lincoln Southwest

2005: Zach Potter, Creighton Prep; Robert Rands, Bellevue East

2004: Danny Woodhead, North Platte

2003: Andy Birkel, Lincoln Southeast

2002: Kurt Mann, Grand Island

2001: Barrett Ruud, Lincoln Southeast

2000: Richard Ross, Lincoln High

1999: Trevor Johnson, Lincoln Northeast

1998: Aaron Golliday, York

1997: Matt Davison, Tecumseh

1996: J.R. Edwards, Lincoln Southeast

1995: Ahman Green, Omaha Central

1994: Ty Goode & Ted Butler, Lincoln Southeast

1993: Scott Frost, Wood River

1992: Jon Hesse, Lincoln Southeast

1991: Clester Johnson, Bellevue West

1990: Calvin Jones, Omaha Central

1989: Scott Bream, Millard South

1988: Kevin Ramaekers, Norfolk Catholic

1987: Tom Haase, Aurora

1986: Gerry Gdowski, Fremont

1985: Gregg Olson, Omaha Northwest

1984: John Kroeker, Henderson

1983: Todd Eubanks, Lincoln East

1982: Larry Station, Omaha Central

1981: Marty Kobza, Schuyler

1980: Bill Weber, Lincoln Southeast

1979: John Sherlock and Phil Cahoy, Omaha South

1978: Jim Hartung, Omaha South

1977: Mike McGee, Omaha North

1976: Scott Poehling, Fremont Bergan

1975: Doug Phelps, Hastings

1974: Pat Hodges, Lexington

1973: Mike Fultz, Lincoln High

1972: Bob Martin, David City

1971: Tom Kropp, Aurora

1970: Maury Damkroger, Lincoln Northeast

1969: Randy Butts, Grand Island

1968: Jim White, Hastings

1967: Tom Heller, Kearney

1966: Randy Reeves, Omaha Benson

1965: Larry Vlasin, Madrid

1964: John Sanders, Grand Island

1963: Tom Millsap, Grand Island

1962: Dave Lebsack, Lincoln Northeast

1961: Kent McCloughan, Broken Bow

1960: Bob Hohn, Beatrice

1959: Tom Ernst, Columbus

1958: Jan Wall, Lincoln Northeast

1957: Mike Iseman, Fremont

1956: Jerry Collier, Falls City

1955: Duane Smith, York

1954: Lyle Nannen, Syracuse

1953: Don Erway, Lincoln High

1952: Bill Hawkins, Beatrice

1951: Eugene McCue, Arapahoe

Boys: Meet the Journal Star's 2019-20 multi-sport athletes of the year
