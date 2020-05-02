Past Journal Star boys athlete of the year winners

2020: Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt
2019: Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke
2018: Kanon Koster, Kearney
2017: Cameron Jurgens, Beatrice; Noah Vedral, Bishop Neumann
2016: Ben Stille, Ashland-Greenwood
2015: Matt Clark, Syracuse
2014: Harrison Phillips, Millard West; Luke Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Jakson Reetz, Norris
2013: Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge
2012: Mike Shoff, Cambridge
2011: Derrius Vick & David Sutton, Lincoln Southeast
2010: Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central
2009: Ron Coleman, Omaha North
2008: John Levorson, Crete
2007: Niles Paul, Omaha North; Matt Donahue, Fremont
2006: Ian Dike, Lincoln Southwest
2005: Zach Potter, Creighton Prep; Robert Rands, Bellevue East
2004: Danny Woodhead, North Platte
2003: Andy Birkel, Lincoln Southeast
2002: Kurt Mann, Grand Island
2001: Barrett Ruud, Lincoln Southeast
2000: Richard Ross, Lincoln High
1999: Trevor Johnson, Lincoln Northeast
1998: Aaron Golliday, York
1997: Matt Davison, Tecumseh
1996: J.R. Edwards, Lincoln Southeast
1995: Ahman Green, Omaha Central
1994: Ty Goode & Ted Butler, Lincoln Southeast
1993: Scott Frost, Wood River
1992: Jon Hesse, Lincoln Southeast
1991: Clester Johnson, Bellevue West
1990: Calvin Jones, Omaha Central
1989: Scott Bream, Millard South
1988: Kevin Ramaekers, Norfolk Catholic
1987: Tom Haase, Aurora
1986: Gerry Gdowski, Fremont
1985: Gregg Olson, Omaha Northwest
1984: John Kroeker, Henderson
1983: Todd Eubanks, Lincoln East
1982: Larry Station, Omaha Central
1981: Marty Kobza, Schuyler
1980: Bill Weber, Lincoln Southeast
1979: John Sherlock and Phil Cahoy, Omaha South
1978: Jim Hartung, Omaha South
1977: Mike McGee, Omaha North
1976: Scott Poehling, Fremont Bergan
1975: Doug Phelps, Hastings
1974: Pat Hodges, Lexington
1973: Mike Fultz, Lincoln High
1972: Bob Martin, David City
1971: Tom Kropp, Aurora
1970: Maury Damkroger, Lincoln Northeast
1969: Randy Butts, Grand Island
1968: Jim White, Hastings
1967: Tom Heller, Kearney
1966: Randy Reeves, Omaha Benson
1965: Larry Vlasin, Madrid
1964: John Sanders, Grand Island
1963: Tom Millsap, Grand Island
1962: Dave Lebsack, Lincoln Northeast
1961: Kent McCloughan, Broken Bow
1960: Bob Hohn, Beatrice
1959: Tom Ernst, Columbus
1958: Jan Wall, Lincoln Northeast
1957: Mike Iseman, Fremont
1956: Jerry Collier, Falls City
1955: Duane Smith, York
1954: Lyle Nannen, Syracuse
1953: Don Erway, Lincoln High
1952: Bill Hawkins, Beatrice
1951: Eugene McCue, Arapahoe
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!