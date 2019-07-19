Omaha South boys basketball coach Bruce Chubick Sr. headlines this year’s winners at the annual Nebraska Coaches Association Awards Banquet set for Sunday evening at the Lincoln Station Great Hall.
Chubick, the 2019 Lincoln Journal Star boys coach of the year after leading the Packers to the Class A state championship last season, is being honored twice. He is the NCA/Hudl Coach of the Year for boys basketball and is also this year’s recipient of the Ed Johnson Award for his career contributions in the sport.
Lincoln coaches earning NCA Coach of the Year honors are Leigh Ann Fetter-Witt of Lincoln Southwest in swimming, East’s Brian Kabourek in girls cross country, Southeast’s Chris Salem in tennis and Lutheran’s Sue Ziegler in girls track & field.
Following is the complete list of award winners:
NCA/Hudl Coaches of the Year: Baseball — Scott Heese, Bennington; swimming — Leigh Ann Fetter-Witt, Lincoln Southwest; boys basketball — Bruce Chubick Sr., Omaha South; boys cross country — Sean McMahon, Fremont; soccer — Derek Spence, Crete; boys track & field — Dave Sellon, Fremont; football — Jeff Tomlin, Grand Island; girls basketball — Steve Wieseler, Wynot; girls cross country — Brian Kabourek, Lincoln East.
Golf — Jim Orcutt, North Platte; tennis — Chris Salem, Lincoln Southeast; girls track and field — Sue Ziegler, Lincoln Lutheran; softball — Rob Sweetland, Wayne; volleyball — Matt Koehn-Fairbanks, St. Paul; wrestling — Norm Manstedt, High Plains.
Binnie & Dutch Award (track and field) — Gary Schuurmans, Norfolk; Ed Johnson Boys Basketball Award — Bruce Chubick Sr., Omaha South; Ken Cook Girls Basketball Award — Chuck Ross, Wisner-Pilger; Guy Mytty Wrestling Award — Dean Boyer, Plainview; Phyllis Rice Honnor Volleyball Award — Jody Rhodes, Paxton; Skip Palrang Football Award — Bob Fuller, Osceola/High Plains; Swede Hawkins/Del Schoenfish Golf Award — Steve Exstrom, Minden; George O’Boyle Cross Country Award — Bob Hoyer, Malcolm; Jim Farrand Award — Beth McMahon, Fremont.
Jerry Stine Family Milestone Awards (Level IV winners) — Kevin Asher, Hastings St. Cecilia; Tom Leininger, Aurora; Michael Johnson, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Mimi Ramsbottom, Elkhorn South; Steve Bischof, Elkhorn South; Rick Eickholt, Neligh-Oakdale; Janet Tooley, Columbus Scotus; Dean Boyer, Plainview; Norm Manstedt, High Plains. 50-year service awards — Dave Oman, Centura; Norm Manstedt, High Plains; Larry Vancura, Heartland.
Ed Johnson Memorial Scholarship — Grant Frickenstein, Archbishop Bergan; Country Inn & Suites Scholarship winners — Ryan Arnold, Diller-Odell; Nyah Chambers, Norris; Alyssa Burk, Omaha North; Cole Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock; Jessica Borg, Wakefield; Jack Goering, Grand Island Central Catholic; Mary Nibbe, Red Cloud; Addison Johnson, Cody-Kilgore. Cheer and Dance Coaches of the Year — Carrie Nesbitt, Sidney; Angie Hogue, Conestoga.
NCA Friends of High School Sports Award — Ben Eickhof, Thedford; NCA/Nanonation Media Person of the Year — Daryl Blue (posthumous); Ken Hambleton, Lincoln Journal Star; Doyle Denney Heart of a Coach Award — Joel Hueser, Papillion-La Vista South; NHSACA National Coach of the Year Winner — Rich Hood III, swimming & diving. NHSACA Hall of Fame — Gail Peterson, Sharon Zavala.