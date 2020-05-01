Journal State girls co-athlete of year: After helping put Superior on map, Meyer looks forward to representing town on a bigger stage

Meyer isn't ruling out the end to her track pursuits, whether that's at Nebraska or after her collegiate career is complete. A shot at the U.S. Olympic Trials excites Meyer.

"Hopefully I haven't closed that book (track) for good, so we'll see what the future holds," she said. "As of right now, I'm going to focus on volleyball."

Readjusting goals has been a constant exercise for Meyer.

Her freshman goals were to improve, learn from the upperclassmen and find a way to leave a mark each season. There were personal goals that Meyer quickly zoomed past.

"Everything was kind of based off freshman year," she said. "I kind of set some low goals just to kind of get the feel for it. It kind of all changed after freshman year."

For four years, Meyer enjoyed competing in front of the home crowds, and seeing many of those people in a state tournament setting in Lincoln. The school's first-ever team state championship (2017 volleyball) "kind of put Superior on the map more than it ever had before," Blevins said. "Our community is extremely proud."

Now Superior will be rooting for Meyer from afar, and Meyer is looking forward to representing her town on one of the biggest stages in this state — Nebraska volleyball.