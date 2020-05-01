Journal Star girls co-athlete of year: From tee-ball homers to three-pointers, Millard South's Horan knew how to leave her mark

Sports have been a major part of Jayme Horan's life. More specifically, basketball and softball.
But it all started in another sport. Baseball.
Horan was the only girl on her tee-ball and coach pitch teams growing up. She wore a neon pink helmet. Her first signature hit was a baseball homer.
"All the boys on my team were like, 'Wait, what?'" the Millard South senior says.
Horan's athleticism has shined beyond baseball fields. Nearly 12 years later, she completed a rare feat — being named a first-team Super-Stater in two sports, basketball and softball.
After a big senior season, Horan is the Journal Star's 2020 girls co-athlete of the year. She shares the honor with Superior's Kalynn Meyer.
Horan is a home run threat on the softball field and an offensive threat on the hardwood. But her versatility in both sports is what sets her apart.
She can play just about any position in softball. After starting the 2019 season at first base, Horan moved to shortstop early in the year and committed only three errors while hitting .483 with 12 homers, six doubles, 33 runs and 45 RBIs.
Basketball was no different. The 6-foot senior played at all five spots. Bring the ball up. Post up. Shoot threes. Play strong defense and rebound. She averaged 15 points, 8 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game this past season.
"Wherever you put her, she has that tendency to do well and be a threat," Millard South softball coach Steve Kerkman said.
Horan will suit up as a Creighton basketball player in November. She grew up thinking softball would be her sport at the next level, but it became basketball when she got to high school.
She could have turned her full focus to hoops, especially after a major injury, but Horan said being a multi-sport athlete was very important to her. There also was the love for softball.
"Softball has always been part of my life so it would have been hard to give that up and quit," Horan said. "Just growing up around the sport, it was just super-important to me and I wanted to stay as a multi-sport athlete just because I know I can use my different abilities in a different way."
Horan had her heart and mind set on helping the Patriot softball and basketball teams as a freshman. Her talent level made her a shoe-in to contribute right away. But an ACL injury during the prior summer sidelined Horan for several months.
She made the most of it.
Horan was at the ballpark to support the softball team during its run to a Class A state championship. She kept the scorebook for Kerkman and learned from the dugout. Horan took the same approach to basketball, studying game situations and other details.
"Just being able to see everything from a different view and not actually in the game I think helped me in the long run," said Horan, who was the Nebraska Gatorade basketball player of the year as a junior. "I would never want to do that again, but I do think that helped me as a player."
Horan actually returned in time to play in the Patriots' district and state basketball games her freshman season. She was limited to 90 seconds of action in her first game back, yet scored nine points.
She never slowed down. Never played scared following the injury. Horan credits the advice from her physical therapists, who told her to turn a negative situation into a positive outlook.
She hit .391 and 17 extra-base hits as a sophomore and followed by piecing together a third-team Super-State season in basketball. Horan was first-team Super-State in softball and basketball as a junior.
Despite missing most of her freshman season, Horan surpassed 1,000 career points, and her 1,317 career points rank first in school history.
"I definitely took that to heart and I wanted to prove those people wrong that were like, 'Oh, she's not going to be the same,' or 'She's going to be hesitant when she's playing,'" Horan said of her physical therapists' words. "I didn't want to be known as that."
Horan's raw athletic ability especially shined in softball. She focused on club basketball with All Nebraska Attack in the summer of 2017, raising her recruiting profile. Yet, she didn't show an ounce of rust when she returned for the high school softball season.
"I think she hit two homers and two doubles," Kerkman said of the season-opening game.
"There's a little bit of natural athleticism, but she just soaks up so much information as an athlete and just listens to detail and wants to help her teammates in the best way possible. Those are the kind of kids you want to coach."
Kerkman and Bryce Meyers, Horan's basketball coach, point to Horan's ability to lead, too.
"That carried over into practices, all the drills," Meyers said earlier this year. "Just a great leader and she tried to do all the little things right."
Horan and fellow senior Maddie Krull played a big part in guiding multiple freshmen in basketball this past season for a Patriot team that reached the Class A state semifinals.
It was an extremely important role to Horan.
"Growing up I was always taught to lead by example," Horan said. "If I wanted someone on my team to try their hardest, I'm going to go out as best as I can, try as hard as I can in practice and games because I want them to look at me and be like, 'Oh, she's trying her hardest because she wants to what's best for the team.'"
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
