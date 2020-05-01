Journal Star girls co-athlete of year: From tee-ball homers to three-pointers, Millard South's Horan knew how to leave her mark

"Just being able to see everything from a different view and not actually in the game I think helped me in the long run," said Horan, who was the Nebraska Gatorade basketball player of the year as a junior. "I would never want to do that again, but I do think that helped me as a player."

Horan actually returned in time to play in the Patriots' district and state basketball games her freshman season. She was limited to 90 seconds of action in her first game back, yet scored nine points.

She never slowed down. Never played scared following the injury. Horan credits the advice from her physical therapists, who told her to turn a negative situation into a positive outlook.

She hit .391 and 17 extra-base hits as a sophomore and followed by piecing together a third-team Super-State season in basketball. Horan was first-team Super-State in softball and basketball as a junior.

Despite missing most of her freshman season, Horan surpassed 1,000 career points, and her 1,317 career points rank first in school history.

"I definitely took that to heart and I wanted to prove those people wrong that were like, 'Oh, she's not going to be the same,' or 'She's going to be hesitant when she's playing,'" Horan said of her physical therapists' words. "I didn't want to be known as that."