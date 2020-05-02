Journal Star boys athlete of the year: Gordon not resting on laurels of two Skutt state titles during pandemic shutdown

“He taught me a lot about leadership and being accountable. I think he made me into the person that I am today,” Gordon said about his older brother. Their parents, Jeff and Sherri Gordon, also have a daughter, Macy, who is a junior at Skutt.

“Without Jackson, I don’t think I would’ve been able to handle adversity like I can today.”

There’s one specific story that Skutt basketball coach Kyle Jurgens likes to share about the influence Jackson had over his younger brother. In the offseason between his freshman and sophomore year, Tyson was struggling during a summer league game against Bellevue West and was eventually taken out.

“Coach Jurgens said something to me, and I said like ‘OK’ under my breath and looked away,” Tyson said. “My brother was sitting there and he just started yelling at me, ‘Look at coach when he’s talking to you.’ When I got in one of those moods, it was Jackson who would get me out of it. When I was younger, he was the guy that everybody on the team listened to.”

His brother is one of the reasons why Tyson was motivated to win a state basketball title this season. When Jackson was a senior, Skutt lost in double overtime to York in the state finals, a game the SkyHawks led by nine with just over a minute left in regulation.