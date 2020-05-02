Journal Star boys athlete of the year: Gordon not resting on laurels of two Skutt state titles during pandemic shutdown

Tyson Gordon leading Omaha Skutt to undefeated Class B state championship seasons in football and boys basketball as a senior seems like a distant memory amid the COVID-19 pandemic that’s brought the sports world to a screeching halt.
The 2020 Journal Star boys high school athlete of the year isn’t sitting around admiring his gold medals, thinking about those glory days, lamenting about missing his final season of high school baseball and waiting for the virus to dissipate and officials to permit athletics to resume.
Gordon has used the six weeks since the state basketball tournament to get into the weight room and bulk up for his college football career at defending FCS national champion North Dakota State this fall. And it’s been a success as the wiry 6-foot-3 Gordon has gone from 170 pounds at the end of basketball season to 186 when he weighed himself about a week ago.
“It’s good weight; it’s not couch weight,” a smiling Gordon said about the additional 16 pounds. “I’ve gotten myself into a pretty good routine of doing school work in the morning, going to work out at First Pick Performance in Elkhorn with Christian Dudzik from like noon to 1:30, then coming home and finishing my homework the rest of the afternoon.
“For once in my life, I’m not playing sports, so I’m finally getting a chance to do some serious weight training, and it’s going really well so far.”
Gordon’s career path seems to be running parallel to Dudzik’s athletic background. Like Gordon, Dudzik was an all-state quarterback at Skutt who became a standout safety on four FCS national championship teams for the Bison, which had Carson Wentz as their quarterback at the time. Dudzik returned to Omaha after college and is one of the owners of the Elkhorn training facility.
Gordon was a first-team Super-State safety for the second straight year, helping propel Skutt to its second consecutive 13-0 season with 52 tackles and five interceptions. But Gordon was also a major factor in his first season as starting quarterback as he rushed for 1,414 yards and 24 touchdowns and threw for another 1,776 yards and 20 more scores.
“Christian is definitely a role model for me,” said Gordon, the only boys athlete in the state to earn first-team Super-State honors in both football and basketball in the 2019-20 school year. “At Skutt, he’s the one with all the records everyone is trying to chase, and when he opened up his workout place my sophomore year, he reached out to me and wanted to work with me. I’m basically following in his footsteps and couldn’t have asked for anything better from him.”
Gordon also credits his older brother, Jackson, for guidance when he was younger. Jackson just finished his sophomore year on the Nebraska-Omaha baseball team and was Tyson’s teammate at Skutt in football, basketball and baseball when the younger brother was a freshman and sophomore.
“He taught me a lot about leadership and being accountable. I think he made me into the person that I am today,” Gordon said about his older brother. Their parents, Jeff and Sherri Gordon, also have a daughter, Macy, who is a junior at Skutt.
“Without Jackson, I don’t think I would’ve been able to handle adversity like I can today.”
There’s one specific story that Skutt basketball coach Kyle Jurgens likes to share about the influence Jackson had over his younger brother. In the offseason between his freshman and sophomore year, Tyson was struggling during a summer league game against Bellevue West and was eventually taken out.
“Coach Jurgens said something to me, and I said like ‘OK’ under my breath and looked away,” Tyson said. “My brother was sitting there and he just started yelling at me, ‘Look at coach when he’s talking to you.’ When I got in one of those moods, it was Jackson who would get me out of it. When I was younger, he was the guy that everybody on the team listened to.”
His brother is one of the reasons why Tyson was motivated to win a state basketball title this season. When Jackson was a senior, Skutt lost in double overtime to York in the state finals, a game the SkyHawks led by nine with just over a minute left in regulation.
“That one really hurt because it was the last basketball game we ever played together,” said Tyson, whose basketball season as a junior ended in a double overtime loss to eventual state champion Lincoln Pius X in the semifinals. “We were trying to win it this year for everybody who were on those teams.”
It looked like Tyson might follow his brother’s lead into baseball when he was younger. So much so, “I used to tell people I was related to Alex Gordon when I was in second grade,” he said, laughing.
At the beginning of his high school career, basketball moved into the top spot as summer hoops with the Omaha Sports Academy Crusaders’ AAU program began overshadowing baseball.
Until the summer between his junior and senior years, basketball was the direction he was going to go in college, despite a junior year in football in which he was a first-team Super-Stater and helped Skutt win the 2018 Class B crown.
“I kind of drifted away from baseball because of the pace of the game. I wanted something faster,” said Gordon, a first-team Super-State guard in basketball this winter after leading Skutt to a 26-0 season by averaging 17 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
“I was getting some (college) interest in basketball as a junior, but then I took some football visits and started getting offers from some really prestigious FCS programs like North Dakota State and South Dakota State and figured out that football might be my best sport.”
It didn’t matter the sport, Gordon had a knack for making big plays in crucial situations to help Skutt win games. Gordon scored all four touchdowns on runs of 3, 54, 2 and 10 yards in Skutt’s 28-21 double-overtime, regular-season football win over Waverly. He then threw three TD passes and scored once himself in the 27-10 victory against the Vikings in the semifinals of the playoffs.
Gordon then helped close out the 21-20 win over Scottsbluff in the state final by rushing for a pair of first downs in the final 2:35, the last one a 7-yard scamper on fourth-and-2 with 57 seconds left at the Scottsbluff 28-yard line.
Gordon scored on a TD run and threw two touchdown passes against the Bearcats. He also returned a punt 40 yards and an interception 29 yards.
“He gave us a couple opportunities to extend our lead, and we just didn’t take advantage of it as a team,” Skutt coach Matt Turman said. “At the end, we basically said let’s make sure he’s carrying the ball because he’ll do what needs to be done.”
It happened again in basketball in late January when Skutt toppled Pius X. Gordon went off for 26 points, hitting 9 of 13 shots from the field and a pair of buzzer-beaters at the end of the first half and the third quarter. He also had 26 in the SkyHawks’ state tournament semifinal win over Mount Michael.
“He’s (Gordon) someone who trusts his teammates and can carry out a game plan,” Jurgens said. “But he also has a great sense when he needs to take over in a close game to get us over the top.”
