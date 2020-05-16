Academic All-State: Zoomed in on hoops and tests, Lincoln East girls expands their range

Lincoln East won a state championship when the current senior crop was in the eighth grade. They wanted to continue East's success on the basketball court, but more importantly, they wanted to leave a mark in the classroom.

"It's always been part of our culture," said Bovaird, who carries a 4.4 GPA. "All of us are in NHS (National Honor Society) and that's kind of crazy for such a big school. You can just kind of tell that we can't always hang out all the time because we have to go home and do homework and stuff like that."

East didn't have any superstars in basketball, nor did the offense run through one or two players. The Spartans were very team-driven. The sum of its parts approach. It was very effective.

But it also carried into schoolwork. Several players got together before basketball practices to study and finish assignments, Kreifels said.

Helping each other with homework was "a pretty common thing," Bovaird added. "All of us have our different strengths in different subjects, so I've helped someone with math and they helped me with science. That's been really helpful I think for all of us."

Those smarts carried over to the court.