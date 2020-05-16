Academic All-State: State champion Crete girls basketball team has several success stories

Ashlyn Adam and Leah Jurgens also earned Academic All-State honors for Crete in girls basketball.

Maly was the honorary captain of the Journal Star Super-State basketball team. In the state championship game Maly missed only one shot from the field and finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Maly ranks No. 8 academically in her class of 128 students with a 4.2 grade-point average. Just like in sports, she “absolutely” competed in the classroom.

“Just chasing perfection,” Maly said. “Obviously there are some people you compare yourself to, but for me I just like to push myself and try to get the best thing possible.”

Larsen had been the longtime girls basketball coach at Lincoln Southeast, but came out of retirement two years ago to coach at Crete, and he found a special group of players when he did.

“We haven’t been able to have our season-ending banquet because everything kind of closed down right after the girls state tournament, so they keep asking if we’re going to get to it,” Larsen said. “I sure hope we can because they want to have one final meeting with everybody, so I hope that’s able to happen before the seniors go off to college.”