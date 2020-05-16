Academic All-State: State champion Crete girls basketball team has several success stories

In March, the five starters on the Crete girls basketball team — Morgan Maly, Jayda Weyand, Ellie Allen, Hannah Newton and Lexi Mach — helped the school win a state championship in the sport for the first time in 39 years.
But that’s just one of the impressive things about them. All of them were also great students, and good enough athletes in two other sports, to earn Journal Star academic all-state honors in three sports.
All of the players on the basketball team have also helped provide food and gifts for a family in Crete during the holidays.
The Spartans were team-driven en route to a Class A runner-up finish in 2020. The sum of parts approach shows academically, too.
It’s just a really cool group of people, Crete girls basketball coach John Larsen said.
“They’re great kids, they’re great teammates and they really care about each other,” Larsen said. “And they do a great job in the community.”
For Maly, it’s been a special group of people to play sports and go to school with.
“I think we’re just determined people,” Maly said. “When we have something in our mind, we want to do it, and we want to be good at all aspects of life. When you’re good at one thing, you want to be good at multiple things."
Ashlyn Adam and Leah Jurgens also earned Academic All-State honors for Crete in girls basketball.
Maly was the honorary captain of the Journal Star Super-State basketball team. In the state championship game Maly missed only one shot from the field and finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Maly ranks No. 8 academically in her class of 128 students with a 4.2 grade-point average. Just like in sports, she “absolutely” competed in the classroom.
“Just chasing perfection,” Maly said. “Obviously there are some people you compare yourself to, but for me I just like to push myself and try to get the best thing possible.”
Girls Super-State captain: Morgan Maly's drive to get better served her well during memorable career
Larsen had been the longtime girls basketball coach at Lincoln Southeast, but came out of retirement two years ago to coach at Crete, and he found a special group of players when he did.
“We haven’t been able to have our season-ending banquet because everything kind of closed down right after the girls state tournament, so they keep asking if we’re going to get to it,” Larsen said. “I sure hope we can because they want to have one final meeting with everybody, so I hope that’s able to happen before the seniors go off to college.”
Larsen found a special community in Crete, too, which had a welcome-home celebration on the day the team won the state championship.
“There were the city police, the county sheriff, and I think two or three fire trucks, and they led us through downtown, and then they stopped at kind of the popular square downtown and they had a little pep rally,” Larsen said. “It was really special. I’ve never been a part of anything like that, so it was really fun to me.”
Full list of honorees
Student-athletes from nearly 250 schools across the state are being honored by the Lincoln Journal Star for Academic All-State.
Northeast girls tennis seniors
For Lincoln Northeast seniors Annie Nguyen, Brianna Roenne and Sidney Yant, tennis could often make staying on top of classwork challenging.
Millard West senior Kaedyn Odermann
“I considered Nebraska strongly, but I’ve always been a big believer in the 40-year plan, not the four-year plan."
Lincoln Southwest’s Lindsey Blehm
For Lincoln Southwest’s Lindsey Blehm, the coronavirus affected more than her final high school track and field season.
Lincoln East girls basketball
The Spartans were team-driven en route to a Class A runner-up finish in 2020. The sum of parts approach shows academically, too.
Millard North's Max Murrell
His teammates have been pegged with Division I basketball offers, and his sister graduated high school in three years.
Kearney senior Miko Maessner
The all-state senior football player and boys 100- and 200-meter state champion knows attending Princeton goes far beyond the athletic spectrum.
Lincoln Southeast boys soccer
Eleven players on the Southeast boys soccer team were selected for Journal Star Academic All-State honors, seven of which have 4.2 GPA or higher.
Crete girls basketball
Led by Morgan Maly, all five starters on the state champion Crete girls basketball team also excelled in school and two other sports.
Lincoln North Star senior Carly Dembowski
Like she does in the batting cages, Carly Dembowski puts in the extra time on the assignments to break slumps in the classroom.
Lincoln Southwest baseball
13 Southwest baseball players received academic all-state honors — a number that is a source of pride for head coach Mitch Vernon.
Fillmore Central senior Halle Theis
Fillmore Central’s Halle Theis knows both athletics and academics will be tougher in college, but Theis up for the challenge.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.