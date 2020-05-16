You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Academic All-State: State champion Crete girls basketball team has several success stories
View Comments
topical
CRETE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Academic All-State: State champion Crete girls basketball team has several success stories

Crete girls basketball team

Seven players on the Crete girls basketball team earned Academic All-State honors in the sport: Morgan Maly, Jayda Weyand, Ellie Allen, Hannah Newton, Lexi Mach, Ashlyn Adam and Leah Jurgens.

 COURTESY

In March, the five starters on the Crete girls basketball team — Morgan Maly, Jayda Weyand, Ellie Allen, Hannah Newton and Lexi Mach — helped the school win a state championship in the sport for the first time in 39 years.

But that’s just one of the impressive things about them. All of them were also great students, and good enough athletes in two other sports, to earn Journal Star academic all-state honors in three sports.

All of the players on the basketball team have also helped provide food and gifts for a family in Crete during the holidays.

It’s just a really cool group of people, Crete girls basketball coach John Larsen said.

“They’re great kids, they’re great teammates and they really care about each other,” Larsen said. “And they do a great job in the community.”

For Maly, it’s been a special group of people to play sports and go to school with.

“I think we’re just determined people,” Maly said. “When we have something in our mind, we want to do it, and we want to be good at all aspects of life. When you’re good at one thing, you want to be good at multiple things."

Ashlyn Adam and Leah Jurgens also earned Academic All-State honors for Crete in girls basketball.

Maly was the honorary captain of the Journal Star Super-State basketball team. In the state championship game Maly missed only one shot from the field and finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Maly ranks No. 8 academically in her class of 128 students with a 4.2 grade-point average. Just like in sports, she “absolutely” competed in the classroom.

“Just chasing perfection,” Maly said. “Obviously there are some people you compare yourself to, but for me I just like to push myself and try to get the best thing possible.”

Girls Super-State captain: Morgan Maly's drive to get better served her well during memorable career

Larsen had been the longtime girls basketball coach at Lincoln Southeast, but came out of retirement two years ago to coach at Crete, and he found a special group of players when he did.

“We haven’t been able to have our season-ending banquet because everything kind of closed down right after the girls state tournament, so they keep asking if we’re going to get to it,” Larsen said. “I sure hope we can because they want to have one final meeting with everybody, so I hope that’s able to happen before the seniors go off to college.”

Larsen found a special community in Crete, too, which had a welcome-home celebration on the day the team won the state championship.

“There were the city police, the county sheriff, and I think two or three fire trucks, and they led us through downtown, and then they stopped at kind of the popular square downtown and they had a little pep rally,” Larsen said. “It was really special. I’ve never been a part of anything like that, so it was really fun to me.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Crete girls basketball

  • Updated

Led by Morgan Maly, all five starters on the state champion Crete girls basketball team also excelled in school and two other sports.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News