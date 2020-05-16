Academic All-State: Southwest's Blehm mixes music and academic excellence with her track success

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For Lincoln Southwest’s Lindsey Blehm, the loss of an in-person school in the final quarter of her senior year affected more than losing her final track and field season.

It had a detrimental effect on half of her second-semester class load. Blehm is not only a state champion runner, but she’s also a three-time all-stater in orchestra, where she plays viola. It’s just not the same when the band’s not together.

One of her other classes is outdoor adventure, which doesn’t fit well with stay-at-home orders.

“It’s easy to get frustrated with everything that’s going on,” said Blehm, who owns a 4.5 grade-point average and intends to major in civil and environmental engineering at Nebraska where she’ll run track.

Her other two classes in Southwest’s block scheduling this semester are government/politics and AP psychology.

“It’s hard to focus on what you have to do for high school being disconnected from the school and all my classmates,” Blehm added. "Then looking forward to college just makes it harder.”