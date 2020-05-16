Academic All-State: Southwest's Blehm mixes music and academic excellence with her track success

For Lincoln Southwest’s Lindsey Blehm, the loss of an in-person school in the final quarter of her senior year affected more than losing her final track and field season.
It had a detrimental effect on half of her second-semester class load. Blehm is not only a state champion runner, but she’s also a three-time all-stater in orchestra, where she plays viola. It’s just not the same when the band’s not together.
One of her other classes is outdoor adventure, which doesn’t fit well with stay-at-home orders.
Student-athletes from nearly 250 schools across the state are being honored by the Lincoln Journal Star for Academic All-State.
“It’s easy to get frustrated with everything that’s going on,” said Blehm, who owns a 4.5 grade-point average and intends to major in civil and environmental engineering at Nebraska where she’ll run track.
Her other two classes in Southwest’s block scheduling this semester are government/politics and AP psychology.
“It’s hard to focus on what you have to do for high school being disconnected from the school and all my classmates,” Blehm added. "Then looking forward to college just makes it harder.”
Blehm’s top items on her track agenda this spring were helping the Silver Hawks go for their third straight Class A girls team title and defending her all-class gold medal in the 800-meter race. Blehm was edged by .03 seconds in the 3,200 last year at state by then-freshman Elli Dahl of Fremont. She was fourth in the 1,600.
What Blehm probably misses the most is the competition she would’ve faced both from the other city and the Heartland Athletic Conference schools. The top five finishers last year at state in the 800, the top four in the 1,600 and seven of the top eight finishers in the 3,200 were underclassmen from the HAC.
Throw in East freshmen Berlyn Schutz and Kylie Muma, and Blehm had some stiff resistance to overcome to win gold medals.
“I was really looking forward to that competition because I think it would’ve pushed me to some unbelievable times this year,” said Blehm, whose younger sister, Lauren, was a sophomore on the track team this season. “It hurts not being a part of a three-peat state championship team, but I’ll get a chance to watch them go for a three-peat next year since my sister will be on the team.”
Lincoln Southwest's Lindsey Blehm
