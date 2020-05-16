Academic All-State: Odermann looked at the 40-year plan when choosing to play football at Harvard

Odermann played basketball but decided to cut the season short by having shoulder surgery on a lingering football injury in early January. He hoped to be back midway through track season, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the final sport of his high school career.

Odermann took fifth at the state meet last year in the 400-meter dash and ran a leg on Millard West’s 1,600 relay that was third.

Like every other student in the state, the coronavirus has had a profound effect on his academics the past eight weeks. In Millard West’s block scheduling, Odermann had just two classes in his final semester — AP Spanish and calculus III.

“I tried to pick up two more classes, but none of them counted toward Harvard, and I already had enough credits to graduate,” Odermann said. “Taking calculus III remotely is tough because it’s hard to ask questions and get help. You're basically on your own.’’

But Odermann says the unusual finish to the school year will have some benefits when he reports to Harvard on Aug. 17.

“Time management is a challenge with online classes because no one is holding you accountable to get the work done,” Odermann said. “It gave me a taste of what college will be like.”

