Academic All-State: Odermann looked at the 40-year plan when choosing to play football at Harvard

There was a path for Millard West senior Kaedyn Odermann to get his foot in the door at Nebraska as a preferred walk-on.
The Husker football program always has a place for a 6-foot-4 wide receiver with good hands who can run under 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash and with a 4.2 grade-point average and a 32 on the ACT.
There are also deep NU ties in the family. Odermann’s older sister, Jaylyn, played soccer at Nebraska and married former Husker star quarterback Tommy Armstrong.
The all-state senior football player and boys 100- and 200-meter state champion knows attending Princeton goes far beyond the athletic spectrum.
In the end, the lure of being part of a blue-blood football program close to home in a Power Five conference wasn’t enough to beat out an education at Harvard. He also will play football at the prestigious Ivy League school.
“I considered Nebraska strongly, but I’ve always been a big believer in the 40-year plan, not the four-year plan,” said Odermann, who plans to major in engineering at Harvard.
“After those four years, it’s the degree that keeps you going for 40 years. I knew I wanted that academic atmosphere and challenge that Harvard can provide.”
Odermann earned second-team Super-State honors last fall, helping the 11-1 Wildcats reach the Class A semifinals of the playoffs. He caught 28 passes for 683 yards and eight touchdowns, returned a kickoff for another score and recorded two interceptions and four pass breakups as a cornerback on defense.
Odermann played basketball but decided to cut the season short by having shoulder surgery on a lingering football injury in early January. He hoped to be back midway through track season, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the final sport of his high school career.
Odermann took fifth at the state meet last year in the 400-meter dash and ran a leg on Millard West’s 1,600 relay that was third.
Like every other student in the state, the coronavirus has had a profound effect on his academics the past eight weeks. In Millard West’s block scheduling, Odermann had just two classes in his final semester — AP Spanish and calculus III.
“I tried to pick up two more classes, but none of them counted toward Harvard, and I already had enough credits to graduate,” Odermann said. “Taking calculus III remotely is tough because it’s hard to ask questions and get help. You're basically on your own.’’
But Odermann says the unusual finish to the school year will have some benefits when he reports to Harvard on Aug. 17.
“Time management is a challenge with online classes because no one is holding you accountable to get the work done,” Odermann said. “It gave me a taste of what college will be like.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!