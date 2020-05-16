Academic All-State: Northeast girls tennis seniors excel in the classroom despite hectic schedules

For Lincoln Northeast seniors Annie Nguyen, Brianna Roenne and Sidney Yant, the girls tennis season always presented a challenge, not only on the court but in the classroom, too.
All-day invitationals during the week mean valuable class time missed. This season, it would’ve been six days away from school until the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all sports this spring.
“Last year, I had to stay on top of it, talk to my teachers about when I was going to be gone and get my assignments done either before or after school,” said Nguyen, who has a 4.5 grade-point average and plans to attend Omaha in the fall where she’s majoring in molecular biology with a minor in biomedical chemistry.
Student-athletes from nearly 250 schools across the state are being honored by the Lincoln Journal Star for Academic All-State.
Nguyen was the Rockets’ No. 2 singles player who earned a No. 11 seed at state last season.
“I know I had to miss some practices last year so I could go get help to understand material I missed because of a tennis meet,” she added. “Sometimes it was hard to balance it all.”
Nguyen finished her final semester of high school with a challenging schedule of differentiated anatomy, physics, AP statistics, AP calculus and AP politics and government.
The balancing act of academics and athletics in a sport that requires missed class time was replaced by a new set of factors that made things more difficult.
“Staying motivated and not getting distracted by outside forces are the biggest things,” said Nguyen, who already has 16 college credit hours. “The classes online aren’t as overbearing as they are in person. I tried the best I could to stay ahead of the deadlines.”
Nguyen, Roenne and Yant all either have Regents or Susan Buffet scholarships that cover almost all of the cost of college. Roenne and Yant are both going to Nebraska in the fall. Roenne, who played No. 1 doubles a year ago, is a pre-med major. Yant, a first-year varsity player who was in Rapid City, South Dakota, as a junior after being at Northeast as a freshman and sophomore, intends to go into interior design.
With seven classes, six of which were either differentiated or AP courses, “I know it would’ve been a struggle with all of that and playing tennis, too,” Roenne said. “Around the time of the conference meet and state, everything would’ve been coming together, and I’m sure it might’ve been a little overwhelming. But I would’ve gotten through it.”
There were no AP or differentiated classes in Rapid City, “so I wasn’t getting the same level of education there as I got here,” said Yant, who will be in the honors program at NU. She has two AP classes and one differentiated this semester.
“Playing on the golf team in the fall, I knew what it took to miss a lot of class and still keep my grades up,” Yant added. “I was looking forward to it again this spring.”
