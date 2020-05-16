Academic All-State: Northeast girls tennis seniors excel in the classroom despite hectic schedules

“Staying motivated and not getting distracted by outside forces are the biggest things,” said Nguyen, who already has 16 college credit hours. “The classes online aren’t as overbearing as they are in person. I tried the best I could to stay ahead of the deadlines.”

Nguyen, Roenne and Yant all either have Regents or Susan Buffet scholarships that cover almost all of the cost of college. Roenne and Yant are both going to Nebraska in the fall. Roenne, who played No. 1 doubles a year ago, is a pre-med major. Yant, a first-year varsity player who was in Rapid City, South Dakota, as a junior after being at Northeast as a freshman and sophomore, intends to go into interior design.

With seven classes, six of which were either differentiated or AP courses, “I know it would’ve been a struggle with all of that and playing tennis, too,” Roenne said. “Around the time of the conference meet and state, everything would’ve been coming together, and I’m sure it might’ve been a little overwhelming. But I would’ve gotten through it.”

There were no AP or differentiated classes in Rapid City, “so I wasn’t getting the same level of education there as I got here,” said Yant, who will be in the honors program at NU. She has two AP classes and one differentiated this semester.