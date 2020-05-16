Academic All-State: Murrell used to having talent around him on the court and in the classroom

Millard North's Max Murrell has come to expect a talented team surrounding him, whether it’s on the basketball court or the classroom.
Murrell, a 6-foot-9 senior all-stater who is going to Stanford, had teammates with Division I prospects on the Mustangs’ Class A state runner-up team. Junior Super-State captain Hunter Sallis has scholarship offers from Kansas and North Carolina (among others), and sophomore third-team Super-Stater Jasen Green has a scholarship offer from Nebraska.
It’s the same way for Murrell in the classroom. His twin sister, Lucy, graduated from Millard North in three years, scored a 34 on the ACT and has already begun her college journey at Oregon.
Student-athletes from nearly 250 schools across the state are being honored by the Lincoln Journal Star for Academic All-State.
“Yeah, there’s some competition there,” Max said, laughing. He owns a 4.2 grade-point average and compiled a 31 on the ACT.
“It was different not having her around,” Murrell added. “Our sophomore and junior years, we were in some of the same classes and we helped each other out and worked through homework together.”
Murrell’s recruiting blew up last summer as Division I offers began pouring in. Academics weighed heavily on which schools made his final list. Creighton, TCU, Iowa and William & Mary were the others he considered before choosing the Cardinal.
“Stanford is second to none when it comes to academics and what a degree from there means,” Murrell said. “It has everything I wanted in terms of basketball and getting a good education at the same time.”
Murrell continues to prepare himself for the next level of basketball with regular trips to the gym while also fitting in some strength and conditioning. He challenged himself in his final high school semester in the classroom as well with four advanced placement classes: physics, calculus II, Latin and literature.
Murrell said finishing up those four classes remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic "was a lot different."
"It wasn’t necessarily harder, but it was tough sometimes to find the motivation to get the work done and there were a lot more distractions at home than you have at school,” said Murrell, who is undecided on a major. “I’m curious how drastic the change will be from high school to college classes, especially at a place like Stanford.”
Full list of honorees
Student-athletes from nearly 250 schools across the state are being honored by the Lincoln Journal Star for Academic All-State.
Northeast girls tennis seniors
For Lincoln Northeast seniors Annie Nguyen, Brianna Roenne and Sidney Yant, tennis could often make staying on top of classwork challenging.
Millard West senior Kaedyn Odermann
“I considered Nebraska strongly, but I’ve always been a big believer in the 40-year plan, not the four-year plan."
Lincoln Southwest’s Lindsey Blehm
For Lincoln Southwest’s Lindsey Blehm, the coronavirus affected more than her final high school track and field season.
Lincoln East girls basketball
The Spartans were team-driven en route to a Class A runner-up finish in 2020. The sum of parts approach shows academically, too.
Millard North's Max Murrell
His teammates have been pegged with Division I basketball offers, and his sister graduated high school in three years.
Kearney senior Miko Maessner
The all-state senior football player and boys 100- and 200-meter state champion knows attending Princeton goes far beyond the athletic spectrum.
Lincoln Southeast boys soccer
Eleven players on the Southeast boys soccer team were selected for Journal Star Academic All-State honors, seven of which have 4.2 GPA or higher.
Crete girls basketball
Led by Morgan Maly, all five starters on the state champion Crete girls basketball team also excelled in school and two other sports.
Lincoln North Star senior Carly Dembowski
Like she does in the batting cages, Carly Dembowski puts in the extra time on the assignments to break slumps in the classroom.
Lincoln Southwest baseball
13 Southwest baseball players received academic all-state honors — a number that is a source of pride for head coach Mitch Vernon.
Fillmore Central senior Halle Theis
Fillmore Central’s Halle Theis knows both athletics and academics will be tougher in college, but Theis up for the challenge.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!