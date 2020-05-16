You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Academic All-State: Murrell used to having talent around him on the court and in the classroom
View Comments
MAx MURRELL, MILLARD NORTH

Academic All-State: Murrell used to having talent around him on the court and in the classroom

{{featured_button_text}}
Millard North vs. Omaha South, 3.13

Millard North’s Max Murrell (41) dunks in the second half against Omaha South during a Class A boys state tournament semifinal game on March 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Millard North's Max Murrell has come to expect a talented team surrounding him, whether it’s on the basketball court or the classroom.

Murrell, a 6-foot-9 senior all-stater who is going to Stanford, had teammates with Division I prospects on the Mustangs’ Class A state runner-up team. Junior Super-State captain Hunter Sallis has scholarship offers from Kansas and North Carolina (among others), and sophomore third-team Super-Stater Jasen Green has a scholarship offer from Nebraska.

It’s the same way for Murrell in the classroom. His twin sister, Lucy, graduated from Millard North in three years, scored a 34 on the ACT and has already begun her college journey at Oregon.

“Yeah, there’s some competition there,” Max said, laughing. He owns a 4.2 grade-point average and compiled a 31 on the ACT.

“It was different not having her around,” Murrell added. “Our sophomore and junior years, we were in some of the same classes and we helped each other out and worked through homework together.”

Murrell’s recruiting blew up last summer as Division I offers began pouring in. Academics weighed heavily on which schools made his final list. Creighton, TCU, Iowa and William & Mary were the others he considered before choosing the Cardinal.

“Stanford is second to none when it comes to academics and what a degree from there means,” Murrell said. “It has everything I wanted in terms of basketball and getting a good education at the same time.”

Murrell continues to prepare himself for the next level of basketball with regular trips to the gym while also fitting in some strength and conditioning. He challenged himself in his final high school semester in the classroom as well with four advanced placement classes: physics, calculus II, Latin and literature.

Murrell said finishing up those four classes remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic "was a lot different."

"It wasn’t necessarily harder, but it was tough sometimes to find the motivation to get the work done and there were a lot more distractions at home than you have at school,” said Murrell, who is undecided on a major. “I’m curious how drastic the change will be from high school to college classes, especially at a place like Stanford.”

+1 
Max Murrell

Murrell
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Millard North's Max Murrell

  • Updated

His teammates have been pegged with Division I basketball offers, and his sister graduated high school in three years. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News