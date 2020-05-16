Academic All-State: Murrell used to having talent around him on the court and in the classroom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Millard North's Max Murrell has come to expect a talented team surrounding him, whether it’s on the basketball court or the classroom.

Murrell, a 6-foot-9 senior all-stater who is going to Stanford, had teammates with Division I prospects on the Mustangs’ Class A state runner-up team. Junior Super-State captain Hunter Sallis has scholarship offers from Kansas and North Carolina (among others), and sophomore third-team Super-Stater Jasen Green has a scholarship offer from Nebraska.

It’s the same way for Murrell in the classroom. His twin sister, Lucy, graduated from Millard North in three years, scored a 34 on the ACT and has already begun her college journey at Oregon.

“Yeah, there’s some competition there,” Max said, laughing. He owns a 4.2 grade-point average and compiled a 31 on the ACT.

“It was different not having her around,” Murrell added. “Our sophomore and junior years, we were in some of the same classes and we helped each other out and worked through homework together.”

Murrell’s recruiting blew up last summer as Division I offers began pouring in. Academics weighed heavily on which schools made his final list. Creighton, TCU, Iowa and William & Mary were the others he considered before choosing the Cardinal.