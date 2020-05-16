Academic All-State: Maessner preparing for both the academic and athletic challenges at Princeton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Miko Maessner has prepared himself for the rigors of being a college running back in the fall and possibly a sprinter on the track team in the spring.

But the Kearney all-state senior football player and Class A’s 2019 boys 100- and 200-meter state champion knows the challenge of going to Princeton goes far beyond the athletic spectrum. The prestigious Ivy League school will also push him academically.

“I’ll have my work cut out for me in the classroom,” Maessner said. “It’s made me take my final year of high school much more seriously knowing what’s waiting for me in college.”

In Kearney’s block scheduling, Maessner had three classes in his final high school semester: English, anatomy and business law. He said finishing the final eight weeks online remotely —and not having a track season because of the COVID-19 pandemic — has been a struggle at times.

“It’s been really weird, I’ve been totally out of my routine,” said Maessner, who is undecided on his major. “I’ve been managing to keep my grades up, but it’s definitely been harder than I expected.

“Like everyone else, losing the track season was really tough,” Maessner said. “I’m one of the lucky ones with an opportunity to run next year if I choose to.”