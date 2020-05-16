Academic All-State: Maessner preparing for both the academic and athletic challenges at Princeton

Miko Maessner has prepared himself for the rigors of being a college running back in the fall and possibly a sprinter on the track team in the spring.
But the Kearney all-state senior football player and Class A’s 2019 boys 100- and 200-meter state champion knows the challenge of going to Princeton goes far beyond the athletic spectrum. The prestigious Ivy League school will also push him academically.
“I’ll have my work cut out for me in the classroom,” Maessner said. “It’s made me take my final year of high school much more seriously knowing what’s waiting for me in college.”
In Kearney’s block scheduling, Maessner had three classes in his final high school semester: English, anatomy and business law. He said finishing the final eight weeks online remotely —and not having a track season because of the COVID-19 pandemic — has been a struggle at times.
“It’s been really weird, I’ve been totally out of my routine,” said Maessner, who is undecided on his major. “I’ve been managing to keep my grades up, but it’s definitely been harder than I expected.
“Like everyone else, losing the track season was really tough,” Maessner said. “I’m one of the lucky ones with an opportunity to run next year if I choose to.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Maessner rushed for 955 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Bearcats while also playing cornerback on defense. He had a Power Five scholarship offer from Iowa State and also considered offers from Liberty and South Dakota State.
Two separate visits to Princeton, one for camp last summer, convinced him the New Jersey school was a good fit. His father, John, an international professional soccer player for 10 years (1991-2001), is a New Jersey native, meaning the younger Maessner was familiar with the area.
Princeton was 8-2 overall last season and finished third in the Ivy League.
“I loved the campus and the area both times I was there,” said Maessner, who will report for fall camp on Aug. 16. “The coaches there really liked me at running back, and since most of the big schools recruiting me wanted me at defensive back, that was a factor in my decision."
