Academic All-State: Lincoln Southeast soccer players take problem-solving skills to engineering profession

Three of the seniors on the Lincoln Southeast boys soccer team plan to study engineering in college.

That doesn’t come as a surprise to Southeast coach Michael Rozsa for two reasons. First, there are several good students on the team. Second, in soccer, the players must work together to find a way to get past the defense and score.

“We got guys who like to solve problems and figure things out, and that’s a very cool thing,” Rozsa said.

Tim Goldsmith will attend Michigan and study aerospace engineering. Tyler Messersmith is going to UNL for architectural engineering. Chris Jensen will study mechanical engineering at UNL.

Those three are among an impressive 11 players on the Southeast boys soccer team who were selected for Journal Star Academic All-State honors based on their accomplishments in both school and soccer. Seven of those players have a grade-point average of at least 4.2.

The others chosen were seniors Yushin Gossin, Reis Jensen, Ryan Rediger and Maxim Sokolov; and juniors Jacob Miller, Damien Tran, Ben Crotteau and Tyler Vander Woude.