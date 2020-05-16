You are the owner of this article.
Academic All-State: Known for volleyball success, Fillmore Central's Theis relishes classroom achievements, too
HALLE THEIS, FILLMORE CENTRAL

Halle Theis

Halle Theis, who will play volleyball at Division II Regis, finishing with a 4.0 at Fillmore Central.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Fillmore Central’s Halle Theis may be known for her skills on the volleyball court, skills that have landed her a scholarship to Division II Regis in Colorado, but they’re not the only thing for which Theis wants to be known.

On top of her athletic success, Theis is an Academic All-State honoree, a status of which she is immensely proud.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have quite a bit of athletic success, which is what most people see when they hear about me, but I know academics are the most important part of my future,” Theis said. “I’m very proud of my academic success because I know how hard I’ve worked to reach these achievements.”

Fillmore Central coach Dawn Temme was there to see exactly how hard Theis has worked over the years. Temme said Theis was always one of the first people in the weight room, and her effort carried over to the gym as the two-sport athlete trained in both volleyball and basketball. Even with those commitments, her grades never slipped.

“During the season she was always on top of her classes,” Temme said. “You could find her in the library either studying for class or watching film for a game. She always wanted to get better, (both) academically and athletically.”

That hard work culminated this month when Theis was named class valedictorian, an honor she said had been a goal of hers since freshman year. Giving a speech to her class was one of Theis’ final actions at Fillmore Central, where she has been a four-year contributor to the varsity basketball and volleyball teams.

Next up, it’s on to Regis, where Theis plans to advance her interest in science. She’ll be studying neuroscience and has plans to attend either medical or veterinary school after finishing her undergraduate degree.

Theis knows the jump to college will mean an increase in difficulty both in the classroom and on the volleyball court, but she’s confident in her ability to adapt.

“Being on my own in a huge city and starting volleyball as soon as I get to campus will be a big adjustment for me, which I’m sure will have its difficulties,” Theis said. “I know I will have to work harder, but I’m ready for new challenges.”

