Academic All-State: Known for volleyball success, Fillmore Central's Theis relishes classroom achievements, too

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fillmore Central’s Halle Theis may be known for her skills on the volleyball court, skills that have landed her a scholarship to Division II Regis in Colorado, but they’re not the only thing for which Theis wants to be known.

On top of her athletic success, Theis is an Academic All-State honoree, a status of which she is immensely proud.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have quite a bit of athletic success, which is what most people see when they hear about me, but I know academics are the most important part of my future,” Theis said. “I’m very proud of my academic success because I know how hard I’ve worked to reach these achievements.”

Journal Star Academic All-State: A list of the 2019-20 honorees Student-athletes from nearly 250 schools across the state are being honored by the Lincoln Journal Star for Academic All-State.

Fillmore Central coach Dawn Temme was there to see exactly how hard Theis has worked over the years. Temme said Theis was always one of the first people in the weight room, and her effort carried over to the gym as the two-sport athlete trained in both volleyball and basketball. Even with those commitments, her grades never slipped.

“During the season she was always on top of her classes,” Temme said. “You could find her in the library either studying for class or watching film for a game. She always wanted to get better, (both) academically and athletically.”