Academic All-State: For Southwest baseball program, success begins away from the field

Cox doesn’t know his college plans yet, but both baseball and academics remain in his future.

“Academics are pretty important to me,” Cox said. “I’m hoping that my grades will allow me to earn scholarships, which I hope will make my life easier when it comes to student loan debt.”

Both Cox and fellow junior Max Petersen felt that their academic success will help them down the road, whether that be in college classes or simply the translation of skills into real life. Petersen has committed to play baseball at Nebraska and hopes that his time-management skills will be important in the future.

“Being able to stay motivated to keep your academics above anything else is crucial because I think there is a very strong connection between academic and athletic success,” Petersen said.

Even for academic all-state honorees such as Petersen and Cox, classes such as Spanish and precalculus have been challenging, but they embrace that hurdle with the belief it will help them both on and off the field.

“Academic success, as well as behavior in the classroom, is a big emphasis the coaches have at Southwest,” Petersen said. “This is a testament to the culture Southwest baseball is creating.”