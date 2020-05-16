Academic All-State: Breaking slumps in homework part of the game, too, for North Star's Dembowski

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carly Dembowski plays softball, so she can tell you all about those pesky hitting slumps.

They can occur in schoolwork, too.

For Dembowski, it happened in a writing class.

"I'm a perfectionist, so I really have to think about what I'm going to write," the Lincoln North Star senior said. "Sometimes I get writer's block really fast, and that's where my slump usually comes from."

But like she does in the batting cages, Dembowski puts in the extra time on the writing assignments to break through.

"I kind of prioritize my work time toward writing that paper, or I go in and talk to my teacher about different ideas that help inspire my writing," she said. "That really helps."

Truth be told, Dembowski's softball and academic slumps are few and far between. She carries a 4.1 grade-point average in the classroom, and ranks 39th out of 507 North Star seniors. She's a two-time Super-State infielder on the softball diamond, too. She batted .488 and scored 58 runs as a senior.