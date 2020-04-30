2020 Journal Star boys coach of the year: Other notable coaching performances in 2019-20

Omaha Skutt football coach Matt Turman is the Journal Star's 2020 boys coach of the year. Here's a look at some other notable coaching performances:
Michael Huffman, Bellevue West (football): Guided the Thunderbirds to an undefeated Class A state championship, their second in the past four years. Bellevue West dominated almost every opponent it faced, averaging 50.9 points per game in 13 contests while giving up just under five points an outing defensively.
Doug Woodard, Bellevue West (basketball): The Thunderbirds completed the football-basketball double by winning their fifth Class A state title under Woodard, overcoming a 14-point deficit with under four minutes to play in the state finals against Millard North. Woodard, the 2005 Journal Star boys coach of the year, also has a Class B state championship during his stint at Omaha Roncalli.
Doug Goltz, Falls City Sacred Heart (basketball and football): The longtime Irish coach added another title to his future Hall of Fame career when Sacred Heart won the Class D-2 title, the 10th state title in his basketball career. That improved Goltz’s football-basketball record in state finals to 18-0. Goltz, the 1990 Journal Star coach of the year, guided the Irish to the semifinals of the D-2 state playoffs in the fall.
Eric Kessler, Humphrey St. Francis (football and basketball): Led the Flyers to an undefeated D-2 state title in the fall, including a win over Falls City Sacred Heart in the playoff semifinals. St. Francis just missed undefeated seasons in both football and basketball as Kessler’s Flyers fell in the state finals to Sacred Heart.
Tom Beck, Creighton Prep (swimming and diving): Led the Junior Jays to their 14th straight state championship. Creighton Prep used a late surge in the finals to pull away from Omaha Westside.
Jim Weeks, Auburn (basketball): The Bulldogs followed last year’s Class C-1 boys state title with an undefeated run to a second straight state crown this past winter. Weeks, the 1998 Journal Star coach of the year, now has five state championships under his belt, with three Class B titles at Beatrice.
Joe Anderson, Oakland-Craig (football): His team ran the table, went 13-0 and captured the Class C-2 state championship last fall. In the winter, Anderson’s girls basketball team reached the C-2 state semifinals for the second straight year.
Chad Fox, Wahoo (football): After two straight semifinal Class C-1 playoff appearances, the Warriors finished the deal in 2019, winning the state title by going 13-0 and outscoring their opponents 612-54. Wahoo climaxed the season with a 38-0 win over Pierce in the state finals.
Coaching carousel: Tracking prep sports coaching changes across the area
Coaches are on the move. We're keeping track of where they are headed.
Matt Shelsta, who coached at Norris the past two seasons, is moving on to Norfolk.
A four-time state tournament champion and a former area standout turned Husker will be roaming the Seward sidelines next season.
"I just felt like it was about time to kick back and relax": The winningest boys hoops coach in state history is retiring from coaching.
Seward won 104 straight games and had undefeated state championship teams in 2009, ’10, ’11 and ’12 under Tom Tvrdy's leadership.
After building great seasons and bonds, Nick Orduna 'at peace' with decision to step away from coaching
After turning — and maintaining — Lincoln Christian into one of the top girls basketball programs in the state, Orduna is stepping away.
The former Journal Star boys coach of the year will lead the Cardinals after four seasons with Norfolk, which won a state title in 2017.
Lincoln Christian announced the hiring of Britt Ehlers as girls basketball coach Wednesday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!