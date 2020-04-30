You are the owner of this article.
2020 Journal Star boys coach of the year: Other notable coaching performances in 2019-20
Wahoo vs. Pierce, 11.26

Wahoo coach Chad Fox celebrates a fourth-quarter touchdown by the Warriors in their Class C-1 state championship win over Pierce on Nov. 26, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Omaha Skutt football coach Matt Turman is the Journal Star's 2020 boys coach of the year. Here's a look at some other notable coaching performances:

Michael Huffman, Bellevue West (football): Guided the Thunderbirds to an undefeated Class A state championship, their second in the past four years. Bellevue West dominated almost every opponent it faced, averaging 50.9 points per game in 13 contests while giving up just under five points an outing defensively.

Doug Woodard, Bellevue West (basketball): The Thunderbirds completed the football-basketball double by winning their fifth Class A state title under Woodard, overcoming a 14-point deficit with under four minutes to play in the state finals against Millard North. Woodard, the 2005 Journal Star boys coach of the year, also has a Class B state championship during his stint at Omaha Roncalli.

Doug Goltz, Falls City Sacred Heart (basketball and football): The longtime Irish coach added another title to his future Hall of Fame career when Sacred Heart won the Class D-2 title, the 10th state title in his basketball career. That improved Goltz’s football-basketball record in state finals to 18-0. Goltz, the 1990 Journal Star coach of the year, guided the Irish to the semifinals of the D-2 state playoffs in the fall.

Eric Kessler, Humphrey St. Francis (football and basketball): Led the Flyers to an undefeated D-2 state title in the fall, including a win over Falls City Sacred Heart in the playoff semifinals. St. Francis just missed undefeated seasons in both football and basketball as Kessler’s Flyers fell in the state finals to Sacred Heart.

Tom Beck, Creighton Prep (swimming and diving): Led the Junior Jays to their 14th straight state championship. Creighton Prep used a late surge in the finals to pull away from Omaha Westside.

Auburn vs. Lincoln Christian, 3.13

Auburn head coach Jim Weeks calls a play during a Class C-1 boys state tournament semifinal game against Lincoln Christian on March 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Jim Weeks, Auburn (basketball): The Bulldogs followed last year’s Class C-1 boys state title with an undefeated run to a second straight state crown this past winter. Weeks, the 1998 Journal Star coach of the year, now has five state championships under his belt, with three Class B titles at Beatrice.

Joe Anderson, Oakland-Craig (football): His team ran the table, went 13-0 and captured the Class C-2 state championship last fall. In the winter, Anderson’s girls basketball team reached the C-2 state semifinals for the second straight year.

Chad Fox, Wahoo (football): After two straight semifinal Class C-1 playoff appearances, the Warriors finished the deal in 2019, winning the state title by going 13-0 and outscoring their opponents 612-54. Wahoo climaxed the season with a 38-0 win over Pierce in the state finals.

Coaching carousel: Tracking prep sports coaching changes across the area

Coaches are on the move. We're keeping track of where they are headed. 

