2020 Journal Star boys coach of the year: Other notable coaching performances in 2019-20

Omaha Skutt football coach Matt Turman is the Journal Star's 2020 boys coach of the year. Here's a look at some other notable coaching performances:

Michael Huffman, Bellevue West (football): Guided the Thunderbirds to an undefeated Class A state championship, their second in the past four years. Bellevue West dominated almost every opponent it faced, averaging 50.9 points per game in 13 contests while giving up just under five points an outing defensively.

Doug Woodard, Bellevue West (basketball): The Thunderbirds completed the football-basketball double by winning their fifth Class A state title under Woodard, overcoming a 14-point deficit with under four minutes to play in the state finals against Millard North. Woodard, the 2005 Journal Star boys coach of the year, also has a Class B state championship during his stint at Omaha Roncalli.