And the award goes to... Introducing the 2020 Prep Sports Awards nominees

The seventh annual Journal Star Area Prep Sports Awards are here. In the coming days, we'll reveal nominees for each category. The winners will be announced in June.

Selections are determined by multiple factors, including observations from coaches and Journal Star staff members. Only athletes in the Journal Star's coverage area are eligible.

Girls cross country

Hannah Ray, Lincoln Northeast, senior

She took fifth at the Class A state meet, finishing in 18 minutes, 51.9 seconds; placed first in the A-4 district meet (19:07).

Kylie Muma, Lincoln East, freshman

She placed fourth at the Class A state meet (18:46.8) in helping the Spartans capture the team title; placed second at districts.

Berlyn Schutz, Lincoln East, freshman

She won seven of eight races, including HAC and district meets; placed second at the Class A state meet, finishing in 18:36.

