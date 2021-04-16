After a seven-month delay because of COVID-19, 2020 High School Hall of Fame class to be inducted Sunday

Nate Lashley, Mitchell (2001): A two-time state golf champion, leading Mitchell to the Class C-1 team title both years, he went on to play for the University of Arizona, where he was the Pac-10 runner-up in 2005. He turned professional after graduating, winning the PGA’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019.

Megan Neuvirth Maslanka, West Point CC (2005): The Nebraska Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year and Journal Star girls athlete of the year in 2005, she helped her high school volleyball and basketball teams win eight state championships and compile a 201-3 record.

Robert Rands, Bellevue East (2005): The Journal Star's athlete of the year in 2005, Rands broke Gale Sayers’ 44-year-old long jump record and became the first in the state to jump 25 feet. He also enjoyed a stellar football career, rushing for a Bellevue East record 2,650 yards in his career.

Nora Shepherd Ohrt, York (1994): Undefeated in the 1,600-meter run in her high school career, she won three state cross country championships and seven state track meet gold medals. She set York records in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, establishing a Class B record in the 1,600 as a senior.