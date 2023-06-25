Bellevue West’s Doug Woodard (basketball) is the Journal Star’s 2023 boys coach of the year. Here is a look at some other notable coaching performances from this past school year.

Chris Stock, Lincoln East (tennis): The Spartans authored perhaps the greatest high school tennis season in Nebraska history with Stock at the helm, becoming the first team in the state not to drop a match all season on the way to a second straight state title. East went a combined 174-0 over No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles, and did it with three freshmen and two sophomores in its six-person lineup.

Mychal Lanik, Lincoln East (baseball): Lanik coached East to the Class A state title, as the Spartans became the first Lincoln school since 1977 to win a Class A state championship. East went 31-4 and had two separate 13-game winning streaks, including one to end the season.

Kam Lenhart, Bennington (football): The Badgers finished off their second consecutive unbeaten state championship season with a blowout of Omaha Gross in the state final. Bennington has won 26 games in a row. Eight of those wins have come in the playoffs, all by double digits.

Jacob Mohs, Ashland-Greenwood (basketball): As good as the Bluejays were in 2021-22 on the way to their first state title, they were even better last season. Ashland-Greenwood set a state record for the fewest points allowed in a championship game, another record for the fewest points allowed in a state tournament and a Class C-1 record for margin of victory in a championship game with the 54-24 win over Auburn. A-G is 54-3 over the past two seasons.

Sam Jilka, Lexington (cross country): The Minutemen won their second consecutive Class B title last fall, placing four runners in the top 10 on the way to a 10-point victory over Omaha Skutt. Four of Lexington’s six runners broke the 17-minute mark at state, and all six finished in the top 34.

PJ Book, Parkview Christian (football): The Patriots went 2-6 with barely enough players to field an eight-man team in 2019, Book’s first season. In 2023, Parkview Christian went 11-1 and won its first football state title with a 50-25 victory over Pawnee City in the six-man championship game. The Patriots’ win totals the last four years: two, five, seven, 11.

Jered Hellman, Omaha Westside (golf): All Westside did in Hellman’s first year as head coach was shoot the second-best 18-hole score in state tournament history to win the Class A title by 19 shots. The Warriors’ 8-under par 280 was powered by the top three individual finishers at state.

