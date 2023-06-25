Bellevue West’s Doug Woodard (basketball) is the Journal Star’s 2023 boys coach of the year. Here is a look at some other notable coaching performances from this past school year.
Chris Stock, Lincoln East (tennis): The Spartans authored perhaps the greatest high school tennis season in Nebraska history with Stock at the helm, becoming the first team in the state not to drop a match all season on the way to a second straight state title. East went a combined 174-0 over No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles, and did it with three freshmen and two sophomores in its six-person lineup.
Mychal Lanik, Lincoln East (baseball): Lanik coached East to the Class A state title, as the Spartans became the first Lincoln school since 1977 to win a Class A state championship. East went 31-4 and had two separate 13-game winning streaks, including one to end the season. Kam Lenhart, Bennington (football): The Badgers finished off their second consecutive unbeaten state championship season with a blowout of Omaha Gross in the state final. Bennington has won 26 games in a row. Eight of those wins have come in the playoffs, all by double digits. Jacob Mohs, Ashland-Greenwood (basketball): As good as the Bluejays were in 2021-22 on the way to their first state title, they were even better last season. Ashland-Greenwood set a state record for the fewest points allowed in a championship game, another record for the fewest points allowed in a state tournament and a Class C-1 record for margin of victory in a championship game with the 54-24 win over Auburn. A-G is 54-3 over the past two seasons. Sam Jilka, Lexington (cross country): The Minutemen won their second consecutive Class B title last fall, placing four runners in the top 10 on the way to a 10-point victory over Omaha Skutt. Four of Lexington’s six runners broke the 17-minute mark at state, and all six finished in the top 34. PJ Book, Parkview Christian (football): The Patriots went 2-6 with barely enough players to field an eight-man team in 2019, Book’s first season. In 2023, Parkview Christian went 11-1 and won its first football state title with a 50-25 victory over Pawnee City in the six-man championship game. The Patriots’ win totals the last four years: two, five, seven, 11. Jered Hellman, Omaha Westside (golf): All Westside did in Hellman’s first year as head coach was shoot the second-best 18-hole score in state tournament history to win the Class A title by 19 shots. The Warriors’ 8-under par 280 was powered by the top three individual finishers at state.
(𝑷) 𝑫𝑹𝑬𝑾 𝑫𝑬𝑹𝑬𝑴𝑬𝑹, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻
College: Iowa. Summary: The ace for Millard West, Deremer improved a great 2022 season by leading the Wildcats with a 7-0 record and a 1.48 ERA. The senior right-hander struck out 44 in 42 2/3 innings but never allowed more than three earned runs in any of his nine outings. His best outing came in the state championship game, holding Lincoln East to two runs — only one earned — in 5 1/3, fanning six.
"Drew was the pitcher that we wanted on the mound when the game mattered the most. He's a great person, a great teammate and a great role model for the younger pitchers in our program. His poise on the mound and his talent level made him one of the best pitchers in Nebraska." Quote: — Millard West coach Steve Frey.
(𝑷) 𝑹𝒀𝑨𝑵 𝑯𝑨𝑹𝑹𝑨𝑯𝑰𝑳𝑳, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑻𝑯
College: Nebraska. Summary: Harrahill's senior season was dominant after making the Super-State team a year ago. He did not allow an earned run in six of his nine games and finished with a 1.03 ERA and a 7-0 record. He struck out 10 in five straight starts, capped off with 14 in a seven-inning shutout of Kearney. The right-hander led Class B with 79 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings this spring.
"Ryan Harrahill’s impact on our program can’t be put into words. His leadership will be felt for years to come and only giving up five hits in the last 30 innings of high school is a pretty big exclamation mark to the kind of player he was. He is an even better kid." Quote: — Elkhorn North coach Anthony Dunn.
(𝑷) 𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑰𝑵 𝑵𝑶𝑾𝑨𝑪𝒁𝒀𝑲, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑻𝑯
College: Creighton. Summary: Nowaczyk was untouchable for most of the season on the mound. The junior allowed just three earned runs across 11 appearances, posting a 0.39 ERA and 9-0 record. He struck out 65 batters, with 13 in a shutout against Grand Island. Nowaczyk's biggest outing came in the state championship game when he allowed just one run in six innings against Norris. He hit .322 on the season too with five extra-base hits.
"We call Colin Nowaczyk 'Big Game Colin' because when the lights shine brightest, he performs his best. He lives for those moments and works incredibly hard to be ready for them. He is as good a two-way player as anyone in the state." Quote: — Elkhorn North coach Anthony Dunn.
(𝑷) 𝑪𝑨𝑹𝑻𝑬𝑹 𝑴𝑰𝑪𝑲, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻
College: Uncommitted. Summary: It was a hectic spring for Mick, but he was dominant when on the mound. The junior left-hander's final three outings of the season cemented his spot on the Super-State team. In 19 2/3 innings between the district championship and two games in the state tournament, he allowed just three runs on ten hits with 30 strikeouts. Mick's 72 strikeouts in 58 innings led Class A and he posted a 1.33 ERA and 8-0 record.
"Carter was really good against the best teams in the big spots. He anchored that rotation for us. Our players felt confident behind him. To pitch the way he did twice in the state tournament just says a lot about the competitor that he is. The makeup he has as an athlete, it's impressive to watch." Quote: — Lincoln East coach Mychal Lanik.
(𝑪) 𝑪𝑶𝑵𝑵𝑶𝑹 𝑪𝑨𝑷𝑬𝑪𝑬, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑮𝑹𝑶𝑺𝑺
College: Creighton. Summary: Capece put together one of the best-hitting seasons in the state. The senior catcher finished second in Class B with a .521 batting average, a .945 slugging percentage and five home runs. He blasted 20 extra-base hits, 14 of those doubles, which was tied for the most in B. He was 9-of-14 in the state tournament. Capece was also a solid pitcher with a 1.45 ERA in 19⅓ innings. He struck out 37, going 3-0 on the mound with two saves.
"Connor is as complete a player as we have had at Omaha Gross. His commitment to his development, competitiveness and work ethic are elite for a high school player. Connor displayed outstanding leadership skills throughout his career and is a tremendous teammate who raised the level of play of everyone around him." Quote: — Omaha Gross coach Jim Hempel.
(𝑰𝑭) 𝑲𝑨𝑳𝑬 𝑭𝑶𝑼𝑵𝑻𝑨𝑰𝑵, 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑹𝑰𝑺
College: LSU. Summary: After a record-setting sophomore season in 2022, Fountain continued to reach new milestones this year. He hit eight home runs this year, setting a new state record with 26 career home runs. The junior hit .408 this year with 20 extra-base hits and a .596 on-base percentage. The Titans' closer too, Fountain had five saves this year to reach 12 in his career — tied for the Class B record — with a 1.87 ERA.
"Kale is one of the best baseball players in the state of Nebraska. In just three years, he broke the all-class records for home runs and saves. On top of being a great baseball player, he’s a phenomenal human being who truly cares about his teammates. We’re glad to have Kale in our program for one more year." Quote: — Norris coach Sean Bartholomew.
(𝑰𝑭) 𝑪𝑨𝑴 𝑲𝑶𝒁𝑬𝑨𝑳, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯
* - Honorary captain College: Vanderbilt. Summary: The reigning Super-State honorary captain followed up his junior campaign with an even better senior year, hitting .433 with five home runs, 20 extra-base hits and drove in 33 runs. He also stole 22 bases. Kozeal finished in the top five of nearly every offensive category in Class A in 2023. Kozeal, a three-time Super-Stater, is the first to be named an honorary captain twice since Norris' Jakson Reetz in 2013 and 2014.
"Cam will go down as one of the very best to ever wear a Millard South uniform. His leadership on and off the field was a huge reason for our success over the last few years. In all my years at Millard South, I have never seen a player with Cam’s drive and competitive spirit. He was always pushing himself and his teammates to be their very best. Incredible player, but an even better young man." Quote: — Millard South coach Greg Geary.
(𝑰𝑭) 𝑻𝒀𝑺𝑶𝑵 𝑳𝑬𝑾𝑰𝑺, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻
College: Arkansas. Summary: Lewis, after missing the 2022 season with a back injury, lit it up in 2023. The shortstop led the state in hits with 58 — 16 of those for extra bases — with a base knock in 36 of the Wildcats' 39 games this year. His .460 batting average was good for third in Class A. Lewis was also a havoc on the base paths, swiping a state-leading 41 bags and he finished fifth in Class A with 37 runs scored.
"Tyson is one of the most electric and gifted baseball players in the state. His skill level and what he can do on a baseball field will make him one of the best baseball players to ever come out of Millard West. He is a great person, a great teammate and his work ethic is a great example to the other players in our program." Quote: — Millard West coach Steve Frey.
(𝑰𝑭) 𝑨𝑱 𝑬𝑽𝑨𝑺𝑪𝑶, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻
College: Kansas State. Summary: The state leader in triples (10), Evasco was one of the most polished hitters in the state. The 6-foot-7 first baseman's 20 extra-base hits were tied for the lead in Class A and his .664 slugging percentage was fourth. He drove in 33 runs which were also fifth in Class A. Evasco led a stacked Lincoln East lineup with a .355 average and was a key part of one of the best defenses.
"AJ just has this incredible ability to hit and I think it just comes from years and years of playing high-level baseball growing up. His bat-to-ball skills are just really good. We got AJ up in a lot in the state tournament with opportunities to drive guys in and he seemed to deliver every time. To do that as a junior is pretty impressive." Quote: — Lincoln East coach Mychal Lanik.
(𝑰𝑭) 𝑴𝑨𝑿 𝑩𝑼𝑬𝑻𝑻𝑬𝑵𝑩𝑨𝑪𝑲, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻
College: Nebraska. Summary: It's a third consecutive season on the Super-State team for Buettenback — and he saved his best for last. He led Class A with a .481 batting average and drove in 33 runs, one of the top marks too. Buettenback was also one of the best pitchers, boasting an 8-0 record and a 2.01 ERA.
"Max is probably the best hitter and player I have coached. His work ethic is second to none. Max just does everything right: very coachable, a great teammate, an incredible leader and also a great student. We asked Max to do a lot for us the last three years and he never hesitated to put the team on his back. He's the type of person and player a coach loves to have in their program." Quote: — Lincoln Southeast coach Montana Jones.
(𝑶𝑭) 𝑬𝑳𝑰 𝑺𝑴𝑨𝑳𝑳, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯
College: Kentucky. Summary: Small was the perfect utility player this season, playing plus defense in the infield, outfield and at catcher. The senior was excellent at the plate too, hitting .406. He ended the season on a 17-game hitting streak that included two games with four hits. He also stole 17 bases and finished with a .517 on-base percentage.
"Eli has been an amazing player and student for our school. He grew into a leader for us while doing whatever we needed from him to help our team. Eli has played shortstop, outfield and catcher for us the last few years, which just goes to show the type of athlete and teammate he is. He leaves with numerous school records and has helped take our program to the next level." Quote: — Elkhorn South coach Brandon Dahl.
(𝑶𝑭) 𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑬 𝑬𝑨𝑻𝑶𝑵, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯
College: Tennessee. Summary: After a breakout junior season, Eaton was a complete centerfielder for Elkhorn South's state semifinal team in 2023. The senior is one of the fastest outfielders in the state, has a great arm and is a solid hitter. Eaton hit .342 this season with 11 extra-base hits. His 27 walks were amongst the best in Class A.
"Cole has grown into becoming an amazing player and person. From starting as a pitcher, and now becoming one of the best outfielders in the state. Cole is so talented and has not even come close to reaching his potential. Cole has also been highly involved in unified sports at Elkhorn South and has given so much to our school and community." Quote: — Elkhorn South coach Brandon Dahl.
(𝑶𝑭) 𝑻𝑼𝑪𝑲𝑬𝑹 𝑻𝑰𝑴𝑴𝑬𝑹𝑴𝑨𝑵, 𝑩𝑬𝑨𝑻𝑹𝑰𝑪𝑬
College: Nebraska. Summary: Timmerman capped off an incredible career with another dynamite season, pitching to a 0.69 ERA in eight starts this season. He also racked up 73 strikeouts in starts in 40⅓ innings, with 10-plus strikeouts in four of his appearances. Timmerman also led Beatrice at the plate with a .382 average and a Class B-leading 14 doubles.
"Tucker’s leadership is what separates him from others. I’ve been in sports a long time and I’ve never witnessed a player like Tucker. His ability to connect with others and learn from others has also separated him from others. He is the first and last one to practice, unlocking the gates, carrying all the equipment around, communicating to the younger kids." Quote: — Beatrice coach Zach Decker.
(𝑼𝑻𝑰𝑳) 𝑩𝑹𝑰𝑪𝑬 𝑾𝑨𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹, 𝑷𝑨𝑷𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑶𝑵-𝑳𝑨 𝑽𝑰𝑺𝑻𝑨 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯
College: Northeast CC. Summary: Wallar jumped to Super-State status this season with a great season on the mound and at the plate. The senior right-hander led the Titans with a 0.77 ERA, third-best in Class A this season. He struck out 59 in 36⅓ innings and his best outing came in a one-run complete game against Lincoln Southeast with 10 strikeouts. Wallar hit .287 and was a solid defender in center field.
"Brice is a powerful athlete who loves to compete. The weight room and batting cages really helped him prepare for the season. His mentality this season allowed him to grow on the mound, he wasn't worried about hits, errors or umpires calls. He was dialed into throwing strikes on the mound. He can throw three pitches in any count to keep the hitters guessing. I am glad that Brice was on our team." Quote: — Papillion-La Vista South coach Bill Lynam.
(𝑼𝑻𝑰𝑳) 𝑵𝑰𝑪𝑲 𝑽𝑬𝑵𝑻𝑬𝑰𝑪𝑯𝑬𝑹, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻
College: Creighton. Summary: Venteicher broke out in his junior season, hitting .366 with 31 RBIs and tied for the state-high 20 extra-base hits — four of those home runs. The junior third baseman had a .463 on-base percentage and was a threat after reaching, swiping 30 bases this season. He was also one of the best relievers, making five saves with a 0.89 ERA in 15⅔ innings and striking out 24.
"Nick is one of the best all-around baseball players in the state. He can do everything. He can hit for average and for power and he creates chaos on the base paths. What is s underrated about Nick is how great of a pitcher he is. Most importantly, he is a great teammate and a leader in our program." Quote: — Millard West coach Steve Frey.
(𝑼𝑻𝑰𝑳) 𝑲𝑨𝑰𝒁𝑬𝑹 𝑷𝑨𝑷𝑬𝑵𝑯𝑨𝑮𝑬𝑵, 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑹𝑰𝑺
College: Omaha. Summary: Papenhagen was one of the best two-way players in the state. On the mound, the right-hander finished with a 9-0 record and a 1.81 ERA. He pitched three gems in the postseason, surrendering just four runs in 16⅔ innings with the best being a complete game against Omaha Skutt in the state semifinals. Papenhagen also hit .407 with 12 extra-base hits and his 27 RBIs were fourth-best in Class B.
"Kaizer was one of the best two-way players in Nebraska, going 9-0 on the mound and hitting .407 at the plate. He battled a nagging injury for the majority of the year but was still able to help his team perform at a high level. He took a huge step forward this year with his leadership on and off the field as well." Quote: — Norris coach Sean Bartholomew.
(𝑼𝑻𝑰𝑳) 𝑱𝑬𝑻𝑬𝑹 𝑾𝑶𝑹𝑻𝑯𝑳𝑬𝒀, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻
College: Michigan. Summary: Worthley was a spark plug for the Spartans this season, posting a .344 average and .496 on-base percentage. The sophomore also stole 20 bases and was third in Class A with 39 runs scored. Worthley was one of the best defenders in the state too, posting a .984 fielding percentage. He spent most of his time playing catcher but also played multiple infield positions.
"Jeter's athletic but he's super tough and competitive. He is really nice to have because he can do so many things well. He set the table for us at the top of the lineup, which a lot of catchers can't do and he is really good on the bases and behind the plate. He is the ultimate player. Jeter is going to be playing baseball for a long time." Quote: — Lincoln East coach Mychal Lanik.
