2022 girls coach of the year: Other notable coaching performances in 2021-22

Omaha Skutt’s Renee Saunders (volleyball) is the Journal Star’s 2022 girls coach of the year. Here is a look at some other notable coaching performances from this past school year.

Greg Berndt, Hastings St. Cecilia (basketball): In a four-year stretch, Berndt has guided the Hawkettes to three Class C-2 state titles and a C-1 runner-up finish. St. Cecilia edged Bridgeport 40-38 in the C-2 championship to cap a 26-2 season.

Keith Engelkamp, Omaha Skutt (softball): The SkyHawks didn’t lose a game last season en route to winning back-to-back state titles. Skutt went 33-0 — winning most games by mercy rule — and became the first Class B team to go unbeaten.

Katie Tarman, Papillion-La Vista South (volleyball): Speaking of undefeated seasons, Papio South went 40-0 on the volleyball court, won its second Class A state championship in three seasons and finished the year ranked No. 2 in the final PrepVolleyball.com poll.

Brian Kabourek, Lincoln East (cross country): The Spartans won every meet they competed in last fall, including the Class A state meet. East became the first Class A team to win four straight state crowns since Omaha Marian (2003-07).

Aaron Sterup, North Bend Central (basketball): The Tigers finished 27-2 and won their third straight Class C-1 state championship. Sterup had sisters Sydney and Kaitlyn Emanuel leading the way, but NBC had to mesh together a fairly young lineup to make another run.

Ann Prince, Elkhorn North (basketball): With a target on their backs, the Wolves fended off the competition to win their second Class B state championship in just their second season in existence. Under Prince, Elkhorn North is 47-3.

John Carlson, Omaha Skutt (soccer): The SkyHawks reached the Class B final for the 14th time in 17 seasons, and edged Norris to win their ninth state title under Carlson, who was the Journal Star’s 2021 co-girls coach of the year.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0