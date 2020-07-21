GPAC announces it is moving forward with fall sports season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Great Plains Athletic Conference on Tuesday announced its intentions to move forward with the fall sports season.

“Today’s statement shows our intentions to move forward as a league and have intercollegiate athletics this fall,” GPAC commissioner Corey Westra said. “The GPAC will continue to closely monitor the everchanging landscape of Covid-19 as it relates to athletics at our member campuses this upcoming fall.”

The GPAC includes Concordia, Doane and Midland.

Student-athletes can begin practice Aug. 15. Games can start Sept. 5, except for football, which must wait until Sept. 12.

In a press release, the GPAC says it also "encourages the NAIA to permit conferences, where possible, to move forward with fall sports at this time."

The conference's "Return to Play Task Force" has been working to safely return student-actions to competition. The group is made up of individuals from member schools of the league.

Heart plans to play

The Heart of America Athletic Conference also plans to play the fall season as scheduled.