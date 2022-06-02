Whittaker rolls to Nebraska Women's Match Play title, downs NU teammate Thiele

Megan Whittaker of Elkhorn claimed another Nebraska Golf Association title Thursday, defeating Nebraska teammate Lindsey Thiele of Wahoo, 6 and 5, to win the 99th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Whittaker won the Girls Match Play in 2016 and 2018, but this is the Nebraska fifth-year senior’s first win at a women's championship. She put on a show this week, shooting a 1-under 71 to earn co-medalist honors in stroke play qualifying with Lincoln's Nicole Kolbas. No. 2-seed Whittaker won two of her next three matches 6 and 5, and defeated Papillion’s Sydney Taake 3 and 2 to advance to the finals.

On Thursday, Whittaker quickly jumped out to a 2-up lead before Thiele found her balance to earn a stroke back. The Elkhorn native then won holes No. 5-No. 7 to take a commanding 4-up lead.

Thiele made another push on the front nine, sinking a par putt on No. 8 to cut into Whittaker's lead with a long drive to win No. 9. The momentum wasn't enough at the turn as Whittaker continued her dominant run.

Whittaker won holes No. 10 and 11 to flip the match back her way. On No. 13, Thiele had to make something happen, but her second shot went left of the green and ended her chance at a comeback.

It was the third match that Whittaker closed out in just 13 holes. In her four matches, she played just 55 of a possible 72 holes.

