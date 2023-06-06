Wahoo's Lindsey Thiele, a Husker golfer, and Omaha's Kaitlyn Hanna, who plays for Iowa, will face off in the final of the 100th Women’s Match Play Championship after advancing through quarterfinals and semifinals Tuesday at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha.

The match will start at 8:20 a.m.

Hanna held off Lincoln's Isabella Elgert in the quarterfinals, surviving a late charge to win 1 up. That set up a semifinal rematch of the 2022 Nebraska Girls' Match Play final with Omaha's Katie Ruge, the No. 1 seed. Ruge, the 2020 Women's Match Play champion and 2022 Nebraska Girls' Amateur champion, downed Lincoln 12-year-old Naryn Kim winning 7 and 6 to advance.

Hanna and Ruge made zero birdies in their semifinal match, but battled until the end. Hanna took an early lead by winning Nos. 5 and 6 with pars, the start of a stretch of 13 straight pars. The two tied 11-straight holes with pars and Hanna closed out the match with a two-putt par on No. 17, 2 and 1.

Thiele, who just made it into the bracket after a three-hole playof Monday, had a grueling morning but made up for it in the afternoon.

She had gained a 3-up lead through 13 holes over Cecilia Arndt of Columbus, but Arndt battled back to tie the match after No. 17. They went into extra holes, and Thiele chipped in for birdie on the 19th, before Arndt knocked down a birdie putt to extend the match again. Finally, on the long par-4 fourth, Thiele stuck her approach shot close and rolled in a birdie to win in 22 holes.

After playing 39 holes Monday, including her qualifying round, the playoff and an 18-hole match, followed by 22 holes on Tuesday morning, Thiele was looking for a quick semifinal match. She wasted no time against University of Nebraska-Kearney golfer Allison Comer, winning the first three holes of the match. Thiele made the turn 5 up over Comer, and then moved to 6 up with a win on No. 11. The par-5 12th was the only hole Thiele lost, but she bounced back to win the next hole to close out the match in 13 holes, 6 and 5.

Thiele is back in the championship final for a second straight year, while Hanna is there for the first time. Hanna already owns two Nebraska Golf Association titles, winning the 2019 Nebraska Girls' Amateur and the 2022 Nebraska Girls' Match Play.

Thiele is trying to break through for her first NGA title and join her three sisters (Haley, Hannah and Lauren), who all hold multiple titles.