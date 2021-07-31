 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wahoo's Thiele, Omaha's Hanna make cut at Girls Junior PGA Championship
0 Comments

Wahoo's Thiele, Omaha's Hanna make cut at Girls Junior PGA Championship

  • Updated
  • 0

It’s time to announce the winners of the 2021 Prep Sports Awards. These high school athletes have had amazing seasons this year and we are proud to celebrate their achievements.

Two of the top girls golfers in the state held their own with some of the best in the country this week.

Rising seniors Lauren Thiele of Bishop Neumann and Kaitlyn Hanna (Omaha Westside) both made the cut at the Girls Junior PGA Championship, one of the top youth tournaments in the country.

Thiele finished 64th in the four-round event, with her final-round 75 on Friday standing as her best of the tournament. Hannah was one shot back in a tie for 65th.

Hanna rallied from a first-round 80 to shoot 75 in Round 2 and qualify for the final two rounds. Thiele, a Wichita State commit, fired rounds of 76-79 over the first two days as both players made the cut on the number.

A two-time Class A state champion, Hanna finished second to Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas at last fall's Class A state championship as a junior.

Since Bishop Neumann doesn't sponsor girls golf, Thiele tied for seventh at last spring's Class C boys state tournament.

Aurora's Badura cruises to back-to-back titles at the Nebraska Women's Amateur
Lincoln's Easley downs Lincoln's Vontz in playoff to win Nebraska Amateur
Record-setting round vaults Huskers golfer Badura into tie for the lead at Nebraska Amateur
Golf logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit Lions embrace being underdogs in 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News