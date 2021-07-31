Wahoo's Thiele, Omaha's Hanna make cut at Girls Junior PGA Championship

Two of the top girls golfers in the state held their own with some of the best in the country this week.

Rising seniors Lauren Thiele of Bishop Neumann and Kaitlyn Hanna (Omaha Westside) both made the cut at the Girls Junior PGA Championship, one of the top youth tournaments in the country.

Thiele finished 64th in the four-round event, with her final-round 75 on Friday standing as her best of the tournament. Hannah was one shot back in a tie for 65th.

Hanna rallied from a first-round 80 to shoot 75 in Round 2 and qualify for the final two rounds. Thiele, a Wichita State commit, fired rounds of 76-79 over the first two days as both players made the cut on the number.

A two-time Class A state champion, Hanna finished second to Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas at last fall's Class A state championship as a junior.

Since Bishop Neumann doesn't sponsor girls golf, Thiele tied for seventh at last spring's Class C boys state tournament.

