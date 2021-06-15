Vontz's red-hot round leads the way at Nebraska Match Play qualifying

Nate Vontz is starting to make a habit of going low in Nebraska Golf Association events.
Vontz fired an 8-under 64 Tuesday at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg during the first of two rounds of stroke play qualifying for the Nebraska Match Play Championship, opening a three-shot lead in the quest to earn the top seed in this week's 32-player bracket.
Vontz's round included eight birdies, an eagle and a double bogey as the Lincoln Southwest alum and current Creighton golfer was one of more than a dozen players to finish Tuesday under par.
It's the second year in a row Vontz has shot 64 in a NGA event. He did the same at Happy Hollow last year in the third round of the Nebraska Amateur.
Vontz's round was three shots better than Nebraska sophomore Reed Malleck, a York native, who shot 67. Former Husker Caleb Badura also shot 67. Lincoln's Travis Minzel fired a 68.
Stroke play qualifying will wrap up Wednesday, with the top 32 finishers seeded into a match-play bracket.
The first and second rounds of match play will be played Thursday, with quarterfinals and semifinals Friday, and the 36-hole championship scheduled for Saturday.
Kluver, Schaake receive PGA sponsor exemptions
A pair of Nebraska golfers will play in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic next month after receiving sponsor exemptions into the event Tuesday.
Norfolk native Luke Kluver, who plays collegiately at Kansas, and Omaha native Alex Schaake were two of the six players to receive exemptions into the event, which is scheduled for July 8-11 in Silvis, Illinois.
Kluver, a three-time Class A state champion at Norfolk High School who won last year's Nebraska Match Play title, made the cut at the 2019 Pinnacle Bank Championship, a Korn Ferry Tour event.
Schaake, a Creighton Prep product, was a two-time Big Ten golfer of the year at Iowa who recently turned professional.
Carson Schaake set for U.S. Open debut
Carson Schaake, Alex Schaake's older brother, will play in this week's U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in California.
Schaake made the field by advancing through local qualifying at Beatrice Country Club, then winning the the sectional qualifier in Columbus, Ohio, by shooting a 36-hole total of 9-under 131.
The 26-year-old has the final tee time of the day Thursday, going off at 4:42 p.m. Central time. He will play with fellow pros Rick Lamb and Michael Johnson.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.