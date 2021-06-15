Vontz's red-hot round leads the way at Nebraska Match Play qualifying

Nate Vontz is starting to make a habit of going low in Nebraska Golf Association events.

Vontz fired an 8-under 64 Tuesday at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg during the first of two rounds of stroke play qualifying for the Nebraska Match Play Championship, opening a three-shot lead in the quest to earn the top seed in this week's 32-player bracket.

Vontz's round included eight birdies, an eagle and a double bogey as the Lincoln Southwest alum and current Creighton golfer was one of more than a dozen players to finish Tuesday under par.

It's the second year in a row Vontz has shot 64 in a NGA event. He did the same at Happy Hollow last year in the third round of the Nebraska Amateur.

Vontz's round was three shots better than Nebraska sophomore Reed Malleck, a York native, who shot 67. Former Husker Caleb Badura also shot 67. Lincoln's Travis Minzel fired a 68.

Stroke play qualifying will wrap up Wednesday, with the top 32 finishers seeded into a match-play bracket.

The first and second rounds of match play will be played Thursday, with quarterfinals and semifinals Friday, and the 36-hole championship scheduled for Saturday.

