Vontz stays hot to earn top seed at Nebraska Match Play Championship

Nate Vontz stayed hot for the second day in a row to emphatically earn the top seed at the Nebraska Match Play Championship at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg.

Vontz, a Lincoln Southwest graduate and current Creighton golfer, followed Tuesday's blistering 64 with a 5-under par 67 Wednesday to wrap up qualifying six strokes clear of the field.

Over 36 holes of stroke play qualifying, Vontz made 15 birdies and two eagles to finish at 13-under 131, six shots ahead of 2020 Nebraska Amateur champion Andy Sajevic and another Creighton golfer, Jake Boor, who both finished stroke play qualifying at 7-under.

Boor is the No. 2 seed in the match play bracket, while Sajevic is No. 3 in the 32-player bracket.

Nebraska golfer Caleb Badura and Creighton's Charlie Zielinski tied for fourth at 5-under.

In all, six golfers shot two rounds under par over Tuesday and Wednesday, and there were 30 total under-par rounds over the two days of qualifying.

Vontz's 67 Wednesday was only good enough for the second-lowest round of the day. Lincoln's David Easley fired a 66 that included a run of seven birdies in 10 holes.