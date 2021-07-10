U.S. Senior Open scene: Furyk expands lead as OCC tries to recover from heavy storm damage

OMAHA — That Jim Furyk was able to extend his lead during the third round of the U.S. Open was only about the third most impressive thing that happened Saturday at Omaha Country Club.

First would be getting the round started in the first place after the line of heavy storms that pounded the Omaha area overnight.

Second was finishing the round after another set of storms moved through early in the afternoon and caused a three-hour delay while soaking the course with even more rain.

Furyk's 4-under 66 got him to 8-under for the tournament, four shots ahead of Stephen Ames, as Furyk plays his first U.S. Senior Open.

"I haven't had that (a four-shot lead) really a lot in my career, but I think the philosophy is not to really worry about what's going on around you, right?" Furyk said. "You have to go out there and play a good, solid round of golf."

He finished his round with a flourish, hitting a pure 3-wood on the par-5 16th hole from 265 yards to about 10 feet before settling for a birdie. On 18, Furyk hit his approach to near kick-in range for one final birdie.

Furyk has made one bogey since Thursday, that coming on the 10th hole of Saturday's round.