U.S. Senior Open scene: Furyk at it again; weather forces changes; Perry bows out

As a pair of fans walked by, Sira, with his long black hair pulled back into a ponytail, caught their attention.

"You see that drive way up there on the left side?" Sira said, pointing to Toledo's tee shot well up the fairway. "I don't like it."

"Why?" One of the fans asked.

"I looooove it," Sira grinned.

Toledo needed a pair of birdies on Nos. 8 and 9 to make the cut after starting on OCC's back nine. Unfortunately for he and Sira, Toledo went par-bogey to finish the championship at 9-over and end the week early.

Making plans

One of those walking the course Friday was Jessica Brabec, the tournament director for next month's Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek in Elkhorn.

The Korn Ferry Tour event moved to a prime spot on the schedule this year as the last event of the regular season, with an increased purse and coverage on the Golf Channel.

Tournament week for Brabec and her crew starts exactly one month from Friday, on Aug. 9. So while she was at OCC partially as a spectator, she was also looking around for ideas her event may be able to use next month.