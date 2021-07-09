U.S. Senior Open scene: Furyk at it again; weather forces changes; Perry bows out

OMAHA — On a day when the Omaha Country Club showed its teeth, Jim Furyk bit back.
Playing in his first U.S. Senior Open, Furyk fired the round of the tournament thus far, a 6-under 64, to rocket into the lead heading into the weekend.
The man who made a habit out of contending in the U.S. Open earlier in his career with seven top-five finishes, including a win in 2003 and silver medals in 2006, 2007 and 2016, is at it again with a two-shot lead heading to Saturday.
"I missed a birdie putt at two, but I made a great 30-footer for par on three, and that was a very uplifting, key moment in the day," Furyk said. "I shoot a couple over yesterday, kind of played from behind the eight-ball most of that back nine, then to go out there and have that putt go in was a little bit of a sigh of relief, then ripped off a bunch of birdies.
"Then you're kind of playing with house money. You can relax a little bit and just think fairways and greens."
Furyk made three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the front nine to turn in 32, then added two more birdies at Nos. 11 and 12. He finished his round with a sixth birdie at OCC's difficult 18th hole.
His round was one of just two on the day without a bogey, and the only one without any sort of blemish. Vijay Singh made two birdies and a double-bogey in his even-par 70.
Only Greg Kraft, who shot 65 to improve on his Thursday score by 10 shots and vault into a 10-way tie for fourth at even par, was able to get into the same zip code as Furyk.
In total, just eight players in the 154-man field broke par Friday, and four of those were 1-under 69s. Furyk, first-round leader Stephen Ames, and Miguel Angel Jimenez are the only three players heading into the weekend under par.
"I hit a lot of fairways today. I hit a lot of greens today. I did not put myself in a lot of bad spots," Furyk said. "So just kind of building on that. Not necessarily building on the score, but building on the game plan I have."
Change of plans
Due to Saturday’s anticipated inclement weather, the United States Golf Association announced it would start the third round of the U.S. Senior Open at 7:15 a.m.
The field will play in threesomes and begin play from both the first and 10th tees at OCC, and the television times will be adjusted. The broadcast will air live on Peacock from 8:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., and replay on Golf Channel from 3-7 p.m.
Should dangerous or inclement conditions warrant any stoppage in play, gate closures, or parking changes throughout the day, fans should check ussenioropen.com for further information.
Degree of difficulty
It's hard enough to make putts in the U.S. Open.
Robert Karlsson had to do it for the last few holes of his Friday round without his putter.
Karlsson's putter broke after he chucked it into his bag late Friday. He finished by putting with one of his wedges on OCC's slick greens.
Perry bows out
Kenny Perry, who won the U.S. Senior Open in Omaha in 2013, missed the cut this time around.
Perry followed his opening-round 71 with a 78 Friday, done in by six bogeys in a seven-hole stretch from No. 7 to No. 13.
Eight years after he roared back from 10 shots down by shooting 64-63 on the weekend to win by five, Perry couldn't find the magic again on an Omaha Country Club course that he said Wednesday was playing much more difficult than it was during his win.
Loving it
Luis Sira stood in the deep left of the eighth fairway, 100 or so yards down from the tee box where his boss, Esteban Toledo, had just hit his tee shot.
As a pair of fans walked by, Sira, with his long black hair pulled back into a ponytail, caught their attention.
"You see that drive way up there on the left side?" Sira said, pointing to Toledo's tee shot well up the fairway. "I don't like it."
"Why?" One of the fans asked.
"I looooove it," Sira grinned.
Toledo needed a pair of birdies on Nos. 8 and 9 to make the cut after starting on OCC's back nine. Unfortunately for he and Sira, Toledo went par-bogey to finish the championship at 9-over and end the week early.
Making plans
One of those walking the course Friday was Jessica Brabec, the tournament director for next month's Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek in Elkhorn.
The Korn Ferry Tour event moved to a prime spot on the schedule this year as the last event of the regular season, with an increased purse and coverage on the Golf Channel.
Tournament week for Brabec and her crew starts exactly one month from Friday, on Aug. 9. So while she was at OCC partially as a spectator, she was also looking around for ideas her event may be able to use next month.
"I was telling my husband riding the spectator shuttle over, everyone should experience this. See what the general spectator goes through. Because you might not realize, that's the first impact and impression someone has with our event, and you want to make it great," Brabec said. "Some of those things we've been enjoying and saying, 'OK, I like how they have their gallery with the players, and how the range setup is, and what are some things we can adjust.' So we can pick and choose."
Brabec said the tournament is still looking for volunteers. Those interested should go to thepinnaclebankchampionship.com to register as a volunteer.
Kluver, Shaake update
Norfolk's Luke Kluver and Omaha's Alex Schaake both missed the cut at the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic while playing on sponsor exemptions.
Kluver, who got as low as 5-under in Thursday's round and into a tie for fourth place, shot 1-over 72 Friday to finish with a two-day total of 1-under 141.
Schaake followed his first-round 72 with a 75 Friday. The cut came at 4-under.
