U.S. Senior Open scene: Birdies and stars take over the course during opening round

O’Meara shot 70, Langer and Kelly each were at 71, Els shot 73 and Olazabal 77.

The other star power in the featured group included Joe LaCava — who is best known for being Tiger Woods’ caddie — being on the bag for Couples. Woods is injured, and LaCava had previously worked for Couples for many years.

Ames and his Omaha caddie in lead

Canadian Stephen Ames and American Billy Andrade are tied for the first-round lead after shooting 5-under-par 65s.

There are players from 20 countries in the tournament. When the same tournament was here in 2013 the winning score was 13-under.

Ames was rewarded on the hilly course with the tall rough that U.S. Open is known for by keeping the ball in the fairway. He made seven birdies and had two bogies.

“I missed two fairways today, nine and 18,” Ames said. “Yeah, that's pretty good.”

Ames' caddie is Troy Martin, a longtime PGA caddie who lives in Omaha. They only recently started working together. Martin was looking for a job because Peter Jacobsen wasn’t playing much this year.