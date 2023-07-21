Matthew Schaefer and Charlie Zielinski shot identical first- and second-round scores to put an early gap between themselves and the rest of the field at the weather-delayed Nebraska Amateur Championship in Scottsbluff.

Both Schaefer and Zielinski were 9-under after a marathon Friday that saw much of the field fail to finish its second round.

Lightning and rain washed out most of Thursday, meaning the field is playing catch-up both Friday and Saturday to try and get back on schedule.

The long day didn't affect either Schaefer or Zielinski.

Both players opened with 5-under 67s before following up with 4-under 68s to give themselves some early breathing room.

Ralston's Peyton Koch was third at 5-under, four shots back, after a second-round 67.

Schaefer, a former South Dakota State golfer and Hartington Cedar Catholic graduate, made just three bogeys over his first 36 holes. He twice shot 4-under 32 on the back nine at Scottsbluff Country Club.

Zielinski, an Omaha Skutt graduate who plays at Creighton, had a slightly more exciting day, with five bogeys, 10 birdies and two eagles.

The second round will be completed Saturday, with a cut made to the top 60 players and ties. The third round will follow, with the tournament's final round set for Sunday.

