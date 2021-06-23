Top seeds continue to roll at Nebraska Junior Match Play, Girls' Match Play

The top seeds rolled through the first two rounds of the Nebraska Junior Match Play and Girls Match Play on Wednesday at Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook.

On the girls side, top-seeded Lauren Thiele, who won the girls match play title in 2019, needed just 25 total holes to win her two matches and advance to Thursday's semifinals.

Thiel knocked off Lincoln's Lauryn Ball 8 and 6 in the opening round, winning seven of the final eight holes on the front nine to open up a 7-up lead at the turn.

In the quarterfinals against Scottsbluff's Emily Krzyzanowski, Thiele won five of the match's final seven holes to win 6 and 5.

Thiele will take on No. 13 seed Katie Ruge of Omaha on Thursday morning. Ruge, who won last summer's Nebraska Women's Match Play, defeated Lincoln's Nicole Kolbas 1-up in a back-and-forth match to advance to the semifinals.

Ruge led Kolbas 2-up after five holes before Kolbas fought back to tie the match after the front nine. After Koblas took a 1-up lead through 12 holes, Ruge answered by winning three straight to go 2-up.