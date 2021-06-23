Top seeds continue to roll at Nebraska Junior Match Play, Girls' Match Play

The top seeds rolled through the first two rounds of the Nebraska Junior Match Play and Girls Match Play on Wednesday at Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook.
On the girls side, top-seeded Lauren Thiele, who won the girls match play title in 2019, needed just 25 total holes to win her two matches and advance to Thursday's semifinals.
Thiel knocked off Lincoln's Lauryn Ball 8 and 6 in the opening round, winning seven of the final eight holes on the front nine to open up a 7-up lead at the turn.
In the quarterfinals against Scottsbluff's Emily Krzyzanowski, Thiele won five of the match's final seven holes to win 6 and 5.
Thiele will take on No. 13 seed Katie Ruge of Omaha on Thursday morning. Ruge, who won last summer's Nebraska Women's Match Play, defeated Lincoln's Nicole Kolbas 1-up in a back-and-forth match to advance to the semifinals.
Ruge led Kolbas 2-up after five holes before Kolbas fought back to tie the match after the front nine. After Koblas took a 1-up lead through 12 holes, Ruge answered by winning three straight to go 2-up.
Kolbas had one final rally, winning the 15th and 16th holes to tie the match once again, before Ruge won the match with a par on the 18th hole.
Another Thiele, 13-year-old Brooke, will face Papillion's Sydney Taake in the other semifinal. The winners will face off in the 18-hole final Thursday afternoon.
For the boys, top seed Jake Boor and No. 3 seed Christopher Atkinson are the only top-eight seeds remaining in the quarterfinals.
Boor had little trouble in his matches. He didn't drop a single hole while dispatching Omaha's Tommy Dickmeyer 5 and 4 in the opening round, and won four of the first five holes against Omaha's Kingston Solomon while winning 5 and 3.
Atkinson won a pair of close matches to advance, edging Lincoln's Geran Sander 1-up before taking down another Lincoln golfer, Jason Kolbas, 2 and 1. Atkinson will face a third Lincoln golfer, Brock Rowley, in Thursday's quarterfinals.
The other two quarterfinal matches will see Omaha's Connor Steichen take on Hastings' Brayden Schram, and Omaha's Zach McCormack face Doniphan's Ethan Smith.
The boys will play quarterfinal and semifinal matches Thursday, with the 18-hole final set for Friday.
