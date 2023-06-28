The top four and six of the top eight seeds are still alive at the Nebraska Match Play Championship.
Top-seeded Calvin Freeman, a former Husker golfer, rolled through his two matches Wednesday much like he cruised through stroke play qualifying, downing Rex Soulliere 5 & 4 in the first round before knocking off Lincoln Southeast's Owen Tucker 4 & 3 in the round of 16.
Freeman was 9-under through two days of stroke play qualifying at Beatrice Country Club to earn the top seed. He will take on No. 8 seed Luke Kluver in Thursday morning's quarterfinals. Kluver caught fire after a slow start during qualifying, and like Freeman, didn't go past the 15th hole in either of his Wednesday matches.
Another former Husker, second-seeded Ryan Nietfeldt, will face Danny Woodhead quarterfinals after Woodhead edged Nebraska men's golf assistant coach and Lincoln native Travis Minzel 1-up in the second round
The other quarterfinals will see No. 3 Alex Zillig of Lincoln play Bennington's Johnny Spellerberg, the event's defending champion; and another Lincolnite, David Easley, take on Omaha's Matt Quandt. Quandt, the No. 12 seed, is the lowest-seeded golfer remaining in the field.
Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be played Thursday, with the 36-hole final set for Friday.
