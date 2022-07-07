Tight leaderboards heading into final rounds of Nebraska Junior Amateur, Girls' Amateur

Six players are within four shots of the lead heading into the final round of the Nebraska Junior Amateur at Beatrice Country Club.

Leading the way is Elkhorn's Trevor Gutschewski, who followed up his opening round of 2-under 70 with an even-par 72 on Thursday.

The next three players behind Gutschewski all broke par Thursday. Omaha's Connor Steichen shot 71 to finish 36 holes at 1-under par. Doniphan's Ethan Smith also shot 71 to get to even par for the tournament, and Columbus' Brock Kuhlman fired a 70 to sit in a tie for fourth with Omaha's Kolby Brown at 1-over for the event.

Steichen is the event's defending champion, and is trying to become the first player to win back-to-back titles since Omaha's Alex Schaake won three in a row from 2014 to 2016.

Ruge, Karmazin lead Girls' Amateur: Omahans Katie Ruge and Julia Karmazin shared a three-shot lead after 36 holes of the Nebraska Girls' Amateur.

The duo shot the low rounds of the tournament so far on Thursday, with Karmazin firing a 1-under 71 and Ruge shooting 72.

Both players sit at 6-over par, good for a three-shot lead over North Platte's Karsen Morrison. Scottsbluff's Emily Krzyzanowski is fourth at 13-over.

Karmazin's round featured four birdies, including three in a row on Nos. 2, 3, and 4. Ruge made six birdies to offset two bogeys and a pair of double bogeys.

The girls' field was cut to 15 players for Friday's final round.

Among the other 13 girls to make the cut was the youngest player in the field, 11-year-old Naryn Kim of Lincoln.

Kim, who will be a part of the graduating class of 2029, shot back-to-back rounds of 83 to finish 36 holes tied for 13th with another Lincolnite, Eden Larson.