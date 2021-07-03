The U.S. Senior Open is this week in Omaha. The USGA senior director gives us an inside look at the event

Ben Kimball has been preparing for the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club for about three years, both from his office in New Jersey and during several visits to the course.
The major championship, for players 50 and older, will be played Thursday-Sunday.
Kimball is a senior director of championships for the United States Golf Association and is co-director for the U.S. Senior Open. While a lot goes on outside the ropes at the championship with spectators, volunteers and the players, Kimball is in charge of what occurs inside the ropes.
That mean he’s responsible for the hole locations for each day of the tournament, how long each hole will play, and has input on the length of the rough. He’s been working closely with the Omaha Country Club staff on how the course will look and play.
During a recent visit to the course, Kimball spent time with Patrick Duffy, a member and accomplished golfer, looking at possible hole locations.
The championship was also played at the Omaha Country Club in 2013, when more than 150,000 spectators attended the three practice days and four rounds of the tournament. The crowds will be smaller this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, with a maximum of about 7,000 per day. But at least 20 hours of the tournament will be on TV.
There have been some changes to the course since 2013. It will play about 175 yards longer after five new tee boxes were built. And a good tee shot will be rewarded even more, with about 50,000-square feet of fairway turf added.
Kimball is directly responsible for the U.S. Senior Open, the U.S Amateur Championship and the Walker Cup Match, the competition between amateur teams from the United States and the combined team of Great Britain and Ireland. Kimball also works at other USGA events, such as the recent U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.
During a championship preview event last month at the course Kimball did a Q&A with the Journal Star.
What’s the process for selecting the course for the U.S. Senior Open?
BK: "It’s all invitation-based. So the fact that we came in 2013, and Omaha Country Club wanted to invite us back is a telling sign that they had a good experience, and the USGA had a great experience and thought a lot of the facility and venue to want to be able to come back."
Was this a quick turnaround to bring this championship back to Omaha?
BK: "I would say eight years is probably about right. When you think about the fundraising and all of that stuff that goes into it, you don’t ever want to wear out your welcome. And the club doesn’t want to wear out their members' feelings about their association with us and having big events here. And I know Omaha Country Club is good about having state opens and amateur events, and you got to find time to fit those in as well. And at the same time with our championships, we want to be smart with how we spread them out geographically across the United States."
How much time have you spent working on this championship?
BK: "I’ve probably been coming to Omaha for a little over three years. Maybe once or twice a year when you’re three years out, and then a little more as we get closer to the event. I was just here a month ago working with our television partner, NBC, for preparation on that side of things. Then I’ll be back here June 27 and will be here for the duration."
Is it correct that the hole locations will be decided before the tournament begins?
BK: "I know the locations. I haven’t necessarily settled on days just yet. A lot of that I do on the fly once we get into championship week. But the good thing is we know what worked in 2013 and we know what the scoring average was for those hole locations in 2013."
You listened to professional Rocco Mediate talk about how hard the course was in 2013. How does that make you feel as the person in charge of the course during this tournament?
BK: "I like the fact that Rocco talked about how hard it was. We want to make sure whoever wins this trophy feels like they’ve gone out there and executed on all facets of their game — shot making, course management and mental and physical resolve to get it done over 72 holes. It should be a grind. It shouldn’t be like any other week. This is the biggest event in senior golf. It’s the biggest purse in senior golf ($4 million). You get put in a museum in Far hills, New Jersey, in stone forever. It just means that much."
From attending the U.S. Senior Open in the past, what players do you expect will have lots of spectators following them during the tournament?
BK: "I think any of the major champions. I think Ernie (Els) will. I think Retief (Goosen) will, I think Jim Furyk will for his first (U.S. Senior Open). I’ll be curious to see who Nebraska fans gravitate to. Obviously if Phil Mickelson was going to play it would be a totally different animal."
What do you think of what 63-year old Bernhard Langer has done in his career, with 41 wins on the senior tour, along with his two wins at the Masters?
BK: "If I was a gambling man he’s the one that you would want to put money on because he’s always going to be at the top at the end of it. He plays really well in really challenging conditions. I think Bernhard does really, really well when he knows that it’s going to be tough. He’s just mentally stronger than everybody else. He’s just fun to watch. It’s always good to have Bernhard in the field. He’s a draw and you can never count him out on Sunday."
