The U.S. Senior Open is returning to Omaha, and 'powerful names are coming here to play'

Stricker, the defending champion of the Senior Open, will instead play in the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour that week, which helps in his preparations to be the captain for the Ryder Cup.

For the Senior Open, there were 2,999 entries, with most of the entries trying to qualify at 34 qualifying sites. The tournament field is 156 players, with both pros and amateurs.

Work is well underway for the tournament at the golf course.

“I’m already starting to hear some chirping from some of the members about the rough, which is a good thing,” Kimball said. “As I’ve said to a few folks, if you’re not chirping about the rough now, then we’re not getting ready for a national championship to be played out there.”

The course is an extreme test of golf, with the ball rarely on flat ground after the tee shot. The hilliness of the course comes as a shock to both out-of-state players and most spectators. The course, which is located in what is now the northeast part of the city, was designed in 1925 on 190 acres of farmland and forested countryside.

Some of the fairways are so steep that if they were on trails in the mountains, they’d have switchbacks.