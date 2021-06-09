The U.S. Senior Open is returning to Omaha, and 'powerful names are coming here to play'

You won’t be able to convince Rocco Mediate that the U.S. Senior Open is just another golf tournament.
Mediate will be back in Omaha when the tournament comes to the Omaha Country Club for the second time, with play beginning on July 8. The club also hosted the tournament in 2013.
Mediate finished in third place in 2013, when Kenny Perry won.
The tournament is on the 50-and-over tour, but it remains a tough test and a chance for somebody to possibly win their first United States Golf Association championship.
“People say, ‘Well, treat that as a regular event,'” said Mediate during a recent championship preview. “Well, when you see ‘U.S. Open’ on the flag you know it’s not a regular event. I don’t care what anybody says.”
In addition to the chance to win a major championship, there will be $4 million in prize money.
Mediate, who is best known for his runner-up finish to Tiger Woods in a dramatic, 19-hole playoff in the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, still remembers the huge crowds in Omaha in 2013 for the Senior Open.
“The feeling was the same as a U.S. Open. It was,” Mediate said. “You’re in contention, you know the golf course is hard, it’s 100 degrees, it’s penalizing, you have to hit it good.”
Tickets are on sale for the event, with gallery tickets for $25 for practice days and $50 for tournament days. The crowds won’t be as large as in 2013, with current plans limiting spectators to 7,000 per day due to COVID-19 restrictions. In 2013 there were about 34,000 spectators for the final round.
This year there won’t be spectator grandstands around the greens and tee boxes. There are also about 1,600 volunteers.
Among the well-known players who could be in the field are Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Darren Clarke and Retief Goosen.
“Folks, think about those names,” said Ben Kimball, a USGA senior director of championships. “Powerful names are coming here to play in this championship. It’s pretty phenomenal.”
Two big names that won’t be in the field are Phil Mickelson and Steve Stricker. Mickelson, 50, could have played in this tournament for the first time, but has played only a few tournaments so far on the senior tour.
“I would assume at some point (Mickelson is) going to want to hoist this trophy as well,” Kimball said. “But he didn’t file an entry. That wasn’t without us trying to reach out to his camp to get him into the field. But I think he still feels that he can go both ways and play a little senior golf, but mainly focus on the PGA Tour.”
Stricker, the defending champion of the Senior Open, will instead play in the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour that week, which helps in his preparations to be the captain for the Ryder Cup.
For the Senior Open, there were 2,999 entries, with most of the entries trying to qualify at 34 qualifying sites. The tournament field is 156 players, with both pros and amateurs.
Work is well underway for the tournament at the golf course.
“I’m already starting to hear some chirping from some of the members about the rough, which is a good thing,” Kimball said. “As I’ve said to a few folks, if you’re not chirping about the rough now, then we’re not getting ready for a national championship to be played out there.”
The course is an extreme test of golf, with the ball rarely on flat ground after the tee shot. The hilliness of the course comes as a shock to both out-of-state players and most spectators. The course, which is located in what is now the northeast part of the city, was designed in 1925 on 190 acres of farmland and forested countryside.
Some of the fairways are so steep that if they were on trails in the mountains, they’d have switchbacks.
“There is zero flat lies,” Kimball said. “The ball is above your feet, below your feet, side-hill. The players are going to have to work their way through that.”
The Omaha Country Club is just the seventh course to host the U.S. Senior Open twice. It’s a huge commitment from the club staff and its members to host the championship, but the expectation is that the USGA would like to come back again if the club will allow it.
“We love this place,” said Hank Thompson of the USGA. “We’re currently announced out through 2025 for the Senior Open. If we get an invitation to come back here, it would be hard-pressed not to come back here.”
