Spellerberg rallies past Husker Malleck for state match-play title

Johnny Spellerberg came from behind to defeat Reed Malleck in the Nebraska Match Play Championships on Friday at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island.

Spellerberg, who is from Bennington, trailed by as many as four holes in the 36-hole final. He did not take a lead in the match until the 31st hole before winning the match 2 up with one hole to play.

Malleck, a Husker golfer from York, jumped out to his four-hole lead in the first nine holes with five birdies. Spellerberg closed in on that lead with three consecutive birdies.

Spellerberg made headway in the second half, shooting a 63 in the 17 holes played. He made six birdies, including two in the final three holes to hang on for the win. He finished with a two-round total of 133.

Malleck finished his two rounds at 145.

