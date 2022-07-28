Simple mantra leads Creighton golfer Shaun Campbell to historic win at Nebraska Amateur

Shaun Campbell's approach to a six-shot lead in the final round of the Nebraska Amateur would be a pretty good way to approach life as well.

"Head down ... one foot in front of the other," Campbell said Thursday after he closed out a historic two-shot win at Firethorn Golf Club.

In finishing four rounds at 2-under par, Campbell became the first player in the three Nebraska Amateurs played at Firethorn to break par. The Creighton golfer, a native of New Zealand, also became the first non-Nebraska native to win the event since Craig Poet, from Oklahoma, won in 1992 while playing for Nebraska.

Campbell is also the first Creighton golfer to win the event.

And while he was briefly challenged on the front nine Thursday, Campbell's lead never dipped below three shots as he closed things out. Former Creighton golfer Johnny Spellerberg, playing in the final group with Campbell, birdied three of the first five holes to cut into the deficit.

But Campbell rolled in a 10-footer for bogey on No. 9 and stuffed his approach to three feet for a birdie on No. 10 to regain momentum.

Campbell rebuilt his cushion on the back nine, to the point that a double bogey on the 18th hole after his drive stopped up against the lip of a fairway bunker, still gave him a two-shot win over four-time amateur champion Andy Sajevic.

After opening with a 77, Sajevic played his final three rounds in 6-under par.

"Chipping up that last shot there I was like, 'OK, I've got enough shots in the bag, I can sort of calm down a little bit now," Campbell said. "But my head's always racing. It's something that has hindered me in the past."

The victory was Campbell's first in a four-round event since was 16 years old and back home in New Zealand.

The 6-foot-6, 241-pound Campbell — he has his nickname, "Biggie", stitched into his golf bag and has dropped 18 pounds this summer — carried his own bag all four rounds.

That kind of size would have made him an ideal rugby player back home. But he took to golf from a young age.

"I was a little too soft to play rugby at home, so I kind of stuck with golf. So by the time it came around into high school, golf was my thing," Campbell said.

"I had a couple teachers, a couple guys ask me, 'Hey, do you want to play rugby?' Nah, I'm good. I was just so invested in the game. And I don't like getting hurt."

Firethorn doled out enough punishment Thursday.

Sajevic, who shot a 1-under 70, was the only player to break par in the final round. Just two other players, former Husker Ryan Nietfeldt, and Lincoln's Clayton Peterson, shot even-par Thursday. Nietfeldt finished third while Peterson was 42nd.

Campbell's final-round 75 was his highest of the week after opening with a 71 and firing back-to-back 68s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As a reward for his victory, Campbell will fly to Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday to begin preparations for the Canadian Amateur. Waiting for him will be his father, who flew in from New Zealand. Campbell hasn't seen his father in a year.

Lincoln's Thomas Bryson, heading into his sophomore year at Lincoln Southeast, was finished in a tie for fifth to earn low junior honors in the event. Bryson's second-round 66 was the low round of the tournament.