Matthew Schaefer and Charlie Zielinski shot the same score for the third round in a row to remain tied for the lead heading into the final round of the Nebraska Amateur Championship at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Both players shot even-par 72 on Saturday to stay at 9-under and lead an elite top of the leaderboard that includes former Nebraska Golf Association champions Andy Sajevic, Calvin Freeman and Johnny Spellerberg.

Zielinski at one point got to 13-under par before four bogeys on his back nine. That allowed Schaefer to close a six-shot gap and crawl back into a tie.

One shot back is Sajevic, who is seeking his fifth Nebraska Amateur title. He shot a third-round 70 to move to 8-under. Sajevic is the only player in the field with three under-par rounds. At 6-under is Nebraska Match Play champion Calvin Freeman of Table Rock, who also shot 72 on Saturday

The top 10 golfers in the field are all under par. Lincoln's Travis Minzel and York's Reed Malleck are tied for ninth at 1-under.

The final round is set for a 7 a.m. start Sunday, with the leaders off shortly after 11 a.m.