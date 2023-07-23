Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce made up a three-stroke deficit over the final four holes to win the 115th Nebraska Amateur Championship on Sunday at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Schaefer birdied two of the final four holes to win by one stroke over Omaha's Charlie Zielinski with a 276 (-12) total. It's the first title for the South Dakota State graduate, who fired a 69 (-3) to close out the championship.

Zielinski, who plays at Creighton, extended his lead to three shots after reaching 13-under for the tournament with a birdie on the par-3 12th hole, and kept it there until the par-5 15th.

Schaefer stumbled in the middle of the front nine for the second-straight day, making bogeys on Nos. 4 and 5, while Zielinski played steady golf. It was a bogey-free front nine for Zielinski, and after both players in the final pairing made birdie on the par-5 ninth, Zielinski held a two-stroke lead at 11-under. They both played ninth hole in 4-under for the week.

Schaefer made birdie on 15, followed by a Zielinski bogey on 16, and another Schaefer birdie on 17 to climb back into a tie for the lead.

The two golfers, who were tied with each other for the lead after the first, second, and third rounds, went to the 72nd hole of the championship tied again. Zielinski lipped out a par putt while Schaefer converted his par to win his first Nebraska Golf Association title.

Zielinski finished at 11-under with four-time champion Andy Sajevic third at 10-under. Sajevic was the only golfer in the field with four rounds under par.

The 2023 Nebraska Match Play Champion, Calvin Freeman of Table Rock, finished fourth at 281 (-7) after a 71 (-1) in the closing round.